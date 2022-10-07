Rate My Teams: Fantrax GW-10

It has generally been a rough Fantrax campaign for me so far, so I was stoked to finally turn in a good performance in GW-9. I’ll need to keep the momentum rolling if I want to climb up out of mediocrity.

That’s where you come in. Have a look at my GW-10 plans and let me know what you think.

NMA-11

Here’s how GW-9 played out for my 11-man Fantrax squad:

I enjoyed basically strong performances all around, with the exceptions of Cancelo and Toney (Editor’s note: When one’s “exceptions” aren’t negative or even zero, it’s a very good week). The result was 202 points, placing me in a tie with Jay spearing for second place for the game-week.

As strong a performance as that was, it still only lifted me into 70th place overall, up from 100th the week prior. I’ve still got a long way to go to finish the season the way I’d like.

Here are the current top ten, which is filled with many familiar names including Stall, our emeritus staff member and Fantrax legend.

Wesley Fofana’s knee injury will sideline him for a few weeks, so out he must go despite my massive discount. I’m also dropping Toney in favor of a very inexpensive but in-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has scored in both games he’s played for Chelsea so far. The savings from that transaction will be used to bring in Reece James for Fofana, and upgrading Harvey Barnes to Jarrod Bowen.

It also appears that Kepa Arrizabalaga has displaced Edouard Mendy between the sticks, and since Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures are good and Ederson’s aren’t, my plan is to make that switch once Chelsea’s starting lineup is confirmed.

Here’s what my GW-10 would look like. What do you think?

NMA-17

This is how my 17-man team fared:

The 3-4-3 “best ball” scoring scheme resulted in a final tally of 216 points, with Fabianski, Mee, KDB, Maddison, and Haaland all putting up 20 points or more. That score was good enough for third place for the week.

My big score lifted me into 44th place overall, up from 55th. Here are the current top ten.

Lots of familiar names there, including staffer PPQ and class-clown Ken. Here’s how I plan to catch up with them.

No changes at goalkeeper (although if Kepa does start this weekend I’ll pick him up on the barn door), but I’ve added Chelsea FC’s Trevoh Chalobah to my defense. Wesley Fofana’s injury should open up a slot for him this weekend.

In midfield JWP goes out and Bruno Guimaraes, Sergio Gomez, and Reece James come in. And across my front line I’ve sacrificed Mo Salah for PEA, which generated the cash that permitted my other transactions.

~

Those are my plans this weekend; what are yours? Am I making any moves you don’t like? Is anyone still without Haaland? Log in and share your thoughts in the Comments!

~