UCL MD-6 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

Time change warning to Americans etc who are still on Daylight Savings Time: Europe has already fallen back, so for one week, the time difference is one hour less than usual — Plan accordingly

MD-6 Build-Up

Liverpool and Klopp were obviously practicing hasty ball transition against Leeds in preparation for Napoli’s showdown, but Meisler denied them several goals. Liverpool will need a 4 goal difference to win group A when they host Napoli on MD-6

Qualification is settled in group B for Club Brugge and Porto but the final rankings are not. Porto will host Atletico Madrid while Leverkusen host Club Brugge for indirect battles for winning the group and Europa League qualification.

Bayern Munich will host Inter Milan in a match which could feature more reserve players than starters for both teams. The same is expected as Viktoria Plzen hosts Barcelona, considering the rankings of group C were finalized on MD-5.

With only two points separating first and fourth in group D, several scenarios may take place. Each team must focus on winning to qualify when Marseilles hosts Tottenham and Sporting take on Frankfurt in Portugal.

Group E features a direct fight for qualification at AC Milan’s home grounds when they host Salzburg with a 2 point advantage. Dinamo Zaghreb may be able to take advantage of dropped points to steal Europa League qualification during their visit to Chelsea on the final match-day.

RB Leipzig deservedly put Real Madrid claim to first place in group F on hold in MD-5 and increased their qualification chances as they board the last group stage flight to play against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian champions must win to secure qualification in this direct qualification fight. Real Madrid will be looking to win the group when they host Celtic in Wednesday’s early time slot.

Group G rankings were settled in MD-5 and managers will be resting as many players as possible as they face a gruelling 3 matches in 10 days ahead of the World Cup. Manchester City host Sevilla while Copenhagen host Dortmund.

Two indirect battles will take place within Group H. Maccabi Haifa host Benfica and Juventus take on PSG in Turin. The hosts will be battling for a Europa League ticket while the visitors play to win the group.

Cheers and good luck!

Team News (Injury / Suspension)

GROUP A

GROUP B

GROUP C

GROUP D

GROUP E

GROUP F

GROUP G

GROUP H

Keep an eye on the comments section for any late updates and be aware that lineups for the Porto vs Atletico Madrid and Leverkusen vs Club Brugge will be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline at 17:45 GMT. Make sure you’re here for that!

Good luck everyone!

