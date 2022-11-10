EPL GW-16: Best FPL Differentials

Here are our last differential picks before the mother of all international breaks, the World Cup! It’s a great time to take some risks and try to edge forward in your respective leagues before we wrap. Lots of players are still competing for starts for their countries this month. Here are five low-ownership stars who offer great potential.

Andrew Robertson (£6.7m, 4.1%, Liverpool vs Southampton)

Under 5% is probably the lowest owned and cheapest that Robertson has been for several years. Liverpool is looking to continue a bounce-back after a big win over Tottenham last time out. Robertson could profit at both ends of the pitch against new-manager-bouncing Southampton. Robertson got an assist in the same fixture last season.

Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m, 3.9%, Tottenham vs Leeds)

Tottenham struggled last week and now must manage injury problems in attack, but the much-missed Kulusevski brings a boost. Spurs looked much more dangerous when he came on in the second half against Liverpool to provide the assist for Kane’s goal.

Marcus Tavernier (£4.9m, 0.2%, Bournemouth vs Everton)

Bournemouth may have faltered in the last few weeks, but the Cherries have still managed to chip in with a fair few goals. Tavernier has excelled, with a goal plus two assists in his last two matches. Next up is follow struggler Everton.

Jacob Ramsey (£5.2m, 0.9%, Brighton vs Aston Villa)

It’s time to start looking at Villa assets once more, now that Emery is in charge. The Villans turned out a brilliant performance in the Spaniard’s first game, a rare win over inconsistent Man United. They should continue to benefit from the new manager bounce, and Ramsey benefited from being involved in all three goals last weekend (1 goal, 2 assists).

Kaoru Mitoma (£4.9m, 0.1%, Brighton vs Aston Villa)

He’s the man in-form at the moment. Brighton has moved on from Graham Potter quickly, turning out some brilliant results recently. Mitoma scored against Arsenal this week in the EFL Cup as well as picking up a goal plus an assist in the last two league matches.

Who's your favorite pick of our differentials? What risk will you take?

