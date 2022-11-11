EPL GW-16 Rate My FPL and Fantrax Teams

It’s the last round of Premier League fixtures before the league goes on pause for the World Cup, so I really want to head into the break on a high note.

Have a look at my plans and let me know what you think.

FPL - Week 15

At the last minute, I decided to use my Wildcard. It expires after GW-16 anyway, so it was time, and my team was really a bit of a mess. (If you haven’t used your first-half Wildcard yet, it’s now or never!) Using the chip I brought in Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Darwin Nunez, Miguel Almiron, Marcus Rashford, James Tarkowksi and Danny Ward.

I took a chance on starting Erling Haaland. His late goal and KDB’s “assist” ended up salvaging my week. Admittedly, I did pick KDB over Mo Salah, but that at least that wasn’t a total disaster.

Rather, my week was somewhat good....ish. Southampton’s late goal vs Newcastle cost me points, Rashford disappointed, and I thought Jesus would get one. And Joao Cancelo’s red surely didn’t help. But three assists and two goals across my squad isn’t too terrible.

FPL Week 16

This week I made just one transfer. I dropped Rashford and brought in Leandro Trossard, who has a good home match-up. I’ve put Ward in between the sticks instead of Pope, but I’m not yet 100% sure about that one.

A suspended Joao Cancelo moves to the bench but stays on my roster for now.

I’m going with Erling Haaland as my Captain. I’ve thought about KDB, but the potential reward on Haaland is just too much to pass, and the ground I’ll lose if he blows up without my armband will be too damaging.

NMA 11 - Week 15

I just can’t seem to get it right here. Over. And over. And over. I’m ranked in the 70s in Fantrax 11, even while I hang around the top ten in Fantrax-17.

I went very heavy City in GW-15, but even their two goals and an assist wasn’t enough. Cancelo’s dismissal hurt their production across the board, and it was all downhill from there. I’ve been counting too heavily on City all season, to be honest.

Bowen was a gut pick, and I clearly need to stop trusting my gut. Starting today I’ll be trusting my colon instead. We’ll see how that goes (but it’ll probably be pretty.....crappy?).

NMA 11 - Week 16

For GW-16 I want Zinchenko and Jesus for the Gunners’ matchup. (thanks for the advice Crewe)

And although I’m going without blog recommendation Eze, I am instead opting for his teammates Olise and Zaha, who get bottom-of-the table Nottingham Forest this weekend.

KDB, Saka, Trippier, and Haaland all keep their places. Akanji and Mendy also remain, but I have less confidence about those two.

Kulusevksi showed some life last weekend, and without many other options for Spurs (and without much left in my budget), I’m going with my colon on this one. :)

Well... there it is. One last set of lineups before the Cup. Take our two polls and then share your own plans for GW-16!

~

Poll Rates PPQ’s FPL team Brilliant!

Solid.

It’s ok.

Yikes. vote view results 0% Brilliant! (0 votes)

100% Solid. (2 votes)

0% It’s ok. (0 votes)

0% Yikes. (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Rate PPQ’s Fantrax-11 Team Brilliant

Solid

It’s ok.

Yikes. vote view results 0% Brilliant (0 votes)

33% Solid (1 vote)

66% It’s ok. (2 votes)

0% Yikes. (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

~