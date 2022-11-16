FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group G Preview

The 2022 World Cup is just days away, with the controversial tournament in Qatar the first ever to be held in the months of November and December. The once-every-four years mega tournament the whole world looks forward to and is pretty much every fan’s favorite competition.

Speaking of favorites, World Cup 2022’s Group G features one of the odds-on favorites to win it all. Brazil’s Samba Boys headline a competitive group that includes European representatives Switzerland and Serbia alongside African giants Cameroon. Interestingly, three of the four teams in this Cup’s Group G were also drawn together in World Cup Russia 2018.

Switzerland and Serbia are both capable of giving the Seleção a tough run for first, but let’s be honest – this Brazilian team is expected not just to top its group, but to win the entire tournament!

Schedule

November 24th - Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5:00 am ET; Brazil vs. Serbia 2:00 pm ET

November 28th -Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5:00 am ET; Brazil vs. Switzerland 11:00 am ET

December 2nd - Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2:00 pm ET; Serbia vs. Switzerland 2:00 p.m. ET

Brazil

Group G’s biggest name in the world of international football is without a doubt Brazil. The only nation to have won the trophy five times, they are favorites to claim it yet again this time. It’s been 20 long years since they last won, when someone known as “R9” – Ronaldo Nazario — inspired the team to a 2-0 victory over Germany in Yokohama.

Brazil is the only nation that has participated in every single World Cup, and they’ve topped their group in every tournament since 1982. They qualified for this Cup after a qualifying campaign that included 14 wins, three draws and not a single defeat. The single blemish on their record since the turn of the decade is the defeat in the final of the Copa America to rivals Argentina at Rio’s Maracana stadium last July.

FIFA Ranking: 1

Odds of Winning the Group: Favorite

One to Watch: With eight goals and eight assists in just the qualifying campaign, Neymar proved once again exactly why he is still the standout star in this exceptionally talented squad. Plus, his sensational 20 goal contributions for PSG in Ligue 1 and the Champions League further testifies to his insane form. The injury that cost him an appearance in the 2014 semi-final is just an added motivation to make amends for that lost opportunity.

Serbia

Serbia will be looking for vengeance for their early exit from the previous World Cup in Russia, when they finished third in their group behind both Brazil and Switzerland. The Balkan nation followed that disappointment by failing to qualify for Euro 2020, but managed to secure a spot at this World Cup in Qatar by finishing top in a tough qualification group that also included Portugal, going unbeaten in eight games. It was the late win against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal that secured them automatic advancement to the World Cup finals.

The playmaking, creativity, and experience of captain Dusan Tadic will be the commanding influence over the team, but players such as Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will also be key. If they play as a unit, this is a side that could surprise many people.

FIFA Ranking: 21

Odds of Winning the Group: Dark Horse

One to Watch: Aleksandar Mitrović, Serbia’s all-time leading scorer, was fundamental to Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League last season, netting 43 times in 44 outings. This season the lethal striker already has nine goals in the English top flight. His eight goals in the Group A qualifiers topped all scorers, with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo managing to net only six.

Switzerland

Switzerland is another team that was extremely impressive in their journey to book their place for the Qatar World Cup. The Swiss finished their campaign by defeating Bulgaria 4-0 at home last November to top Group C, which also included Italy, Northern Ireland, and Lithuania. Let’s also not forget that it was the Swiss who knocked France out of Euro 2020.

Like Serbia, Switzerland remained unbeaten during qualifying and conceded only two goals. Along with talisman Xherdan Shaqiri, veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer and Premier League players Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Granit Xhaka, and Denis Zakaria will be key.

FIFA Ranking: 15

Odds of Winning the Group: Dark Horse

One to Watch: Granit Xhaka has been vital for Arsenal this season, with four goals and three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions. The Gunners’ box-to-box midfielder will appear in his third World Cup after previously playing in the 2014 and 2018 iterations.

Cameroon

2014 World Cup veterans Cameroon are back on football’s biggest stage after a dramatic extra-time winner-take-all victory over Algeria in late March. The Indomitable Lions will now make their eighth appearance in the World Cup, and finished third at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Cameroon’s best finish in a Word Cup came in 1990 when they made it to the quarterfinals, with current manager Rigobert Song a player in that squad. The charismatic coach replaced Toni Conceicao in February and has seen mixed results with two wins, three losses and a draw. But he has the mentality to convince his team that they can reach the knockout stage, just as he did 32 years ago.

FIFA Ranking: 43

Odds of Winning the Group: Dark Horse

One to Watch: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been a handful for opponents of Bayern Munich of late. Although new 33 years old, he has scored 11 times in 16 appearances across all competitions this term despite a difficult start to the season with a groin injury. He can definitely make life difficult for his opponents in Qatar.

