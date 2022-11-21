2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Day 2 Monday Live Chat

Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the World Cup, with Ecuador winning comfortably 2-0.

But the WC begins in earnest on Day 2!

First games are critically important in a Cup and tournament format.

England vs Iran

Group B

Date: 21 Nov 2022 (Monday)

Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

It’s the first game of day! England are favorites in the group and many have high hopes. Iran are playing close to home and are the best ranked team from Asia in the Cup.

England is likely to play with three in the back, two wing backs, two central mids, with two attacking wingers supporting Harry Kane. Iran look to play with four in the back, plus a deeper holding mid, four mids, with only one man upfront.

England has the players to control this game, with Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham being the key figures who organize and move things from back to front. The questions remain about their back line. Can they keep from making mistakes? After a great qualifying run, their form has dipped. We will see who shows up.

Iran will rely on a steady and solid defense, as they aim to make it through to the next round for the first time. They are the underdogs of the group, but they won’t make it easy for teams either. If they go behind, it may be hard to find goals, but they won’t be scared either.

Prediction: Iran 0 - 2 England

Senegal vs Netherlands

Group A

Date: 21 Nov 2022 (Monday)

Al Thumama Stadium

The story line before the game is that Sadio Mane has withdrawn. This is a massive blow to the Senegalese team. He is their best player and their leader. His loss is really awful for him and his team. But the show must go on. He can’t be replaced, but Senegal are not a one man show. Other players will have to step up. Can Coach Aliou Cisse use this to motivate the team to come out strong, or will the emotions be too much? They should line up in a traditional 4-3-3

The Dutch come in with high expectations in the group, and this on paper is their toughest match. They also come with experience, especially with players like Virgil Van Dyke (leading the back three) and Daley Blind (one of two strong wing backs). Frenkie de Jong is their driving force in the midfield. Luis Van Gaal has assembled a balanced team with players who are familiar with each other, many coming from Ajax. They will be ready for what Senegal throw at them.

Prediction: Senegal 1 - 2 Netherlands

USA vs Wales

Group B

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Date: 21 Nov 2022 (Monday)

USA didn’t qualify four years ago, and Wales hasn’t been here in over half a century (64 years!). Neither will want to end their return after only three games, and this match is pivotal for both going through.

The Yanks will come out in the 4-3-3 that coach Greg Berhalter prefers. The players will know their roles, and will be able to execute and avoid mistakes that have been costly in a tough run of games before the Cup. Goals will need to come from different players, as they lack a true bona fide striker. This is a team that believes it can compete.

Wales are a young squad too (with the USA being the only younger team), but they come with a few experienced players like Gareth Bale, Ben Davies, and Wayne Hennessey who play key roles and can provide the leadership that will be needed, especially after the loss of Joe Allen to a hamstring injury. They utilize a back three with wings backs. They have attacking pace in Bale and Daniel James, who can feed a their big (6’5) striker Kieffer Moore. The USA has some size at the back too though, as well as pacy defenders that may be able to contend with the Welsh attack.

I. BELIEIVE....

Prediction: USA 3 - 2 Wales

This should be an exciting day of football. We know one goal, one mistake, one save, one moment can change a game, and a tournament. Opening goals will be big as teams look for momentum and strong starts. Who are you rooting for? I’ll be out cheering for the USA! Comment below! Enjoy the games!