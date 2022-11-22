2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Day 3 Live Chat

After being treated to some excellent games in Day 1 and 2 we are now ramping up with 4 games in Day 3! We see 2 of the favourites today in the form of previous winners Argentina and France.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Group C)

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Kick-off: 13:00 (local time)

Fifa World Rankings: 3rd vs 51st

All eyes on Messi who is fit and raring to go for the 2-time winners. However, Fiorentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez pulled out of the squad a with Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa coming into the fold. Saudi Arabia have no injury concerns heading into this one.

Prediction: 3-0

~

Denmark vs Tunisia (Group D)

Education City Stadium

Kick-off: 16:00 (local time)

Fifa World Rankings: 10th vs 30th

Danish defender, Andreas Christensen is touch and go after only having recently recovered from a ligament injury. Tunisia have a clean bill of health with star man, Yousef Msakni back fit and ready to start.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Mexico vs Poland (Group C)

Stadium 974

Kick-off: 19:00 (local time)

Fifa World Rankings: 13th vs 26th

Familiar Premier League star, Raul Jimenez has returned to full fitness for this whilst Sevilla winger Jesus Corona missed out on the squad. Poland have new injury concerns ahead of this one.

Prediction: 2-2

~

France vs Australia (Group D)

France were dealt a huge blow with Ballon d’OR winner, Karim Benezema ruled out due to a quadricep injury. RB Leipzig striker, Christopher Nkunku was earlier ruled out after sustaining a leg injury in training. Centre back, Raphael Varane is a doubt to start. The Socceroos Hibernian winger, Martin Boyle has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a recent knee injury.

Al Janoub Stadium

Kick-off: 19:00 (local time)

Fifa World Rankings: 4h vs 38th

Prediction: 3-1

What are your predictions for Day 3? Do you fancy any upsets? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!