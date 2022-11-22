FIFA World Cup Qatar: Day 3 Review

GROUP C

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

We have our first upset of the tournament, and its a massive one! Argentina came out strong against Saudi Arabia, backed by tens of thousands of fans at the Lusail stadium (which will be the site of the final match of the World Cup). Just 10 minutes into the match, a crowd in excess of 88,000 witnessed VAR award a penalty to Argentina, which Lionel Messi converted to put his side into an early lead.

But as the first half continued on, the Argentinians lost momentum courtesy of a determined Saudi side that stymied the South Americans with fantastic tackles and interceptions.

Saudi Arabia returned from the intermission with the same fighting spirit, and continued to dog the Argentinians from end to end. Their grit soon paid off: Feras Al Brikan set up Saleh Al Shehri, who dribbled in to place the ball below Cristian Romero and into the back of the net.

Now inspired, the Saudi’s turned up the heat, and just five minutes later Salem Al Dawsari sent a rocket from the edge of the box into the far top corner of the net: 2-1 to the Saudis!!! Lionel Scaloni made three immediate substitutions to try to chase the game, but ultimately they made no difference, and Saudi Arabia recorded the first big surprise of World Cup Qatar 2022.

The defeat marked the first time since the 1930 final that Argentina lost a World Cup match after leading at the half.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

Yet another cautious approach and this time from Mexico and Poland for the whole first half. The world watched Saudi Arabia defeat one of the World Cup favourites Argentina earlier today but neither Poland nor Mexico decided to take a real risk to gain a much needed momentum early in the group stage and opted for securing their defensive lines. Mexico was definitely more organised and forced a few saves from Juventus and Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The second half saw a surge in energy by the Polish outfit that helped Robert Lewandowski earn a penalty decided by VAR. The Barcelona forward dream to score in the World Cup was unfortunately put on hold by the one and only Guillermo Ochoa as he saved the penalty at the 58th minute. The match went on since the penalty save to remain mostly in the middle with a few negligible attempts from both sides. Poland showed intentions to take all three points by inserting Arkadiusz Milik into the fold but the substitution was too late to make an impact on the eventual scoreline 0-0

GROUP D

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Denmark and Tunisia started the match with thoughts of qualification which resulted in a cautious approach by both teams. Tunisia focused and relied more on long balls forward while Denmark attempted quick passes that probably made the spectators feel more like counter attacks but they were obviously still outnumbered by the Tunisian defenses.

The tempo of the game did not change for the most part similar to Netherlands vs Senegal before the former team took the lead. Denmark started to take more chances towards the end of the match lead by Eriksen and Maehle. They came close to score a couple of times if it wasn't for Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen. During the 8 minutes of added time, there were calls for a handball inside the 18 yards box by the Danish players but the VAR ruled no penalty for the match to end goalless and each team winning one point.

France 4-1 Australia

The World Cup winners curse does not differentiate. 2002 World Cup French team (returning winners of 1998 World Cup) bowed out of the competition as early as the group stage and until a few days ago they were still hit with a long injury list that left out the likes of Paul Pogba out of squad selection. In the few days leading to the World Cup start, France forwards Christian Nkunku and Karim Benzema were also ruled out of the World Cup due to injuries. Ten minutes into their first match in Qatar 2022 against Australia, they conceded the first goal of the match and another injured player (Lucas Hernandez). The goal was a well played counter attack initiated by right winger Mathew Leckie in the form of a low cross to find Australia’s left winger Craig Goodwin’s right footed strike.

Injured Hernandez was replaced by his brother and AC Milan left wing back Theo Hernandez. The French team (determined to lift the curse) kept on pushing forward until the substitute’s lobbed cross finds Adrien Rabio’s header to score the leveller at the 27th minute. Five minutes later Rabiot capitalises on a defender’s mistake to set up Oliver Giroud to score the second goal for the French outfit turning the tides in their favour with 13 minutes left in the first half.

France extended their lead at the 68th minute with a Kilyan Mbappe header assisted by Ousmane Dembele’s placed cross. Three minutes later, Mbappe’s ran comfortably alongside the left line of the pitch to eventually cross the ball for Giroud to head in his second goal and last goal of the match.