2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar MD-2: Players to Buy and Players to Sell

Here are some buys and sells for FIFA World Cup fantasy Match Day 2.

Goalkeepers

Buys

Andries Noppert ($4.5m, Netherlands vs Ecuador)

Noppert earned his first international cap in Holland’s opener against Senegal, becoming the tallest player to feature in the 2022 World Cup. For a 6’ 8” GK, Noppert is surprisingly good at saving low shots and pulled off several brilliant saves to keep a clean sheet against the AFCON 2021 Champions. Ecuador isn’t historically a free-flowing attacking side and will pose a lesser threat than Senegal, making a comfortable clean sheet likely for Noppert.

~

Dominik Livaković ($5m, Croatia vs Canada)

Croatia restricted Morocco to an xG of 0.32 in their opening game and have conceded just two goals in their last six games, keeping four clean sheets in the process. In MD-2 Livakovic has a strong chance of a clean sheet against a Canadian side whose finishing was poor against Belgium.

~

Sells

Manuel Neuer ($6m, Spain vs Germany)

Lackluster defending cost Germany their MD-1 game against Japan. In MD-2, Germany’s clean sheet potential looks even less likely as they face a Spanish side that put seven past Costa Rica in MD-1. Splurging the funds elsewhere could prove more fruitful.

Defenders

Buys

Theo Hernandez ($5m, France vs Denmark)

With Lucas Hernandez injured and out of the tournament, his brother Theo Hernandez deputized at left back and did a brilliant job. Theo Hernandez provided an assist in MD-1 and has good potential for attacking returns in MD-2 as well. And at just $5m, Theo is the cheapest route into a strong French defense.

~

Denzel Dumfries ($6m, Netherlands vs Ecuador)

Dumfries took up advanced positions on the pitch and could have notched himself a goal or two, if not for some heroic blocks from the Senegalese defense. An attacking return seems just around the corner for Dumfries, especially if he continues to play high on the pitch.

~

Luke Shaw ($5.5m, England vs United States)

England has good clean sheet potential against the USA, and Luke Shaw has good potential for attacking returns as well, making the Man United left-back a good buy for this MD.

~

Borna Sosa ($3.5m, Croatia vs Canada)

Sosa is a steal at $3.5m. Starting for a solid Croatian defense, the Stuttgart fullback almost got an assist in MD-1 and looked threatening going forward. Sosa is the best value pick in defense for MD-2.

~

Sells

Trent Alexander-Arnold ($5.5m, England vs United States)

Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker are ahead of Trent for England’s right wingback/right fullback spot.

~

Diogo Dalot ($5.5m($5.5m,Portugal vs Uruguay)

Although Dalot has been fantastic in the Premier League, João Cancelo is ahead of the Man United right back for Portugal.

Midfielders

Buys

Bukayo Saka ($8m, England vs United States)

As I write, Saka’s 15 fantasy pointer is the highest in the game for MD-1. With that display, Saka has nailed his spot as the right winger for England and could score big points against a young US defense in MD-2.

~

Jude Bellingham ($7.5m, England vs United States)

Bellingham could have had another goal or two after opening the scoring against Iran in MD-1. Bellingham looked lively and constantly made late runs into the box to get into good goal-scoring positions. Don’t be surprised to see Bellingham get an attacking return or two again in MD-2.

~

Dani Olmo ($8m, Spain vs Germany)

Olmo was Spain’s best player in their seven-goal display, scoring plus providing an assist against Costa Rica in MD-1. Facing a depleted German side should present Olmo and Co lots of opportunities to capitalize on in MD-2

Sells

Leandro Trossard ($5.5m, Belgium vs Morocco)

Trossard is having a great domestic season in the Premier League. But Eden Hazard and Yannick Carrasco are ahead of the Brighton attacker for a spot in the Belgium starting eleven.

~

Pedri ($8.5m, Spain vs Germany)

Pedri is a brilliant player. But Pedri’s brilliance doesn’t translate to fantasy points as the Barcelona midfielder doesn’t have the potential for attacking returns. At his hefty $8.5m price tag there are better options available.

Forwards

Buys

Lionel Messi ($10.5 m, Argentina vs Mexico)

Messi wasn’t at his best in MD-1. But the Argentine still tucked away the penalty and was Argentina’s main threat up front. Messi will be motivated to brush past the shocking MD-1 loss. I wouldn’t bet against a motivated Messi.

~

Neymar ($10.5m, Brazil vs Switzerland)

As I write, the Brazil vs Serbia game is yet to kick off. Neymar is Brazil’s talisman and the Brazil attack is arguably the best in the tournament, making the PSG star close to essential for MD-2.

~

Kylian Mbappe ($11.5m, France vs Denmark)

Mbappe was the focal point of the strong French attack and managed to score a goal and provide an assist in France’s 4-1 win over Australia. With Benzema out for the rest of the tournament, Mbappe should take penalties for the defending Champions, making the French #10 a great pick. Oliver Giroud is a viable alternative to Mbappe if you’re looking to save funds.

Sells

Vinicius Jr ($10.5m, Brazil vs Switzerland)

Vinicius is having a fantastic season for Real Madrid. But, the Real Madrid star isn’t a guaranteed starter for Brazil. Furthermore, Vini’s compatriot Neymar is priced the same as him and Neymar is Brazil’s talisman.

Gabriel Jesus ($9m, Brazil vs Switzerland)

Jesus is having an incredible domestic season for Arsenal. But, the Arsenal #9 isn’t a nailed-on starter for Brazil, making him a liability for the $9m price tag.

