2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Day 6 Live Chat

There will be two matches each for Group A and Group B.

Wales vs Iran

Date: 25 Nov 2022 (Friday)

Time: 1 p.m. (Qatar time, GMT +3)

Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Iran suffered a lopsided loss against England in its first match. However, fortunately for them, they are not far behind Wales and USA who each obtained 1 point from their draw. That said, the Iranians must play like it’s a knockout match if they want to qualify from the group stage.

Mehdi Taremi, who scored twice against England, is expected to extend his scoring record. Another striker, Sardar Azmoun, a substitute during the first match, is now available to start after recovering from a calf tear. Age 27, the Bayer Leverkusen striker has featured in 65 matches for Iran. One major concern is the possible absence of keeper Alireza Beiranvand after his head clash in the previous match. The fact that the team managed to keep a clean sheet before he was substituted and then conceded six goals afterward shows his importance to Iran’s defense.

The Welsh have no new injuries after the first match against the USA. However, it is surprising that they were dominated by the North Americans throughout the match. Though they escaped with a point via penalty, a lot of improvements are needed if they want to qualify from the group. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are expected to step up and lead their teammates.

Prediction: Wales 1 - 1 Iran

Qatar vs Senegal

Date: 25 Nov 2022 (Friday)

Time: 4 p.m. (Qatar time, GMT +3)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Qatar has is no injuries from the first match, so they can field a strongest 11. The hosts showed defensive weakness in their defeat on opening day. Fortunately (for Qatar), Senegal’s main attacker Sadio Mane is absent. Almoez Ali and Akram Afif had difficulty even touching the ball during the opening match. They are expected to drop deeper on the pitch to help the attacking build-up.

Senegalese Cheikhou Kouyate and Abdou Diallo were injured during their first match against Netherlands, facing “matchday decision” status now. However, the major concern for Senegal is poor conversion rate in front of goal. During their first match, the Senegalese actually had more shots on target than their opponents, but they suffered a 0-2 loss. Boulaye Dia and Ismaïla Sarr need to be more clinical if they want a win against the lowest ranked opponent in the tournament.

Prediction: Qatar 0 - 2 Senegal

Netherlands vs Ecuador

Date: 25 Nov 2022 (Friday)

Time: 7 p.m. (Qatar time, GMT +3)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Both teams showed good form and won in MD-1. The Netherlands, as Louis Van Gaal teams always do, intends to have the ball under their feet and control the tempo of the game from the back. La Tricolors bring fast-pace, aggressive and energetic game play under the management of Gustavo Alfaro.

Enner Valencia suffered a knock on the knee and was seen with ice on his knee after he was substituted in the first match. As the highest goal scorer in the history of Ecuador, Valencia is expected to play and continue the good form from the first match in which he scored a brace. Apart from him, there is no other injury reported from either the Netherlands and Ecuador. Both teams build from the flanks. We should expect a high quality matchups between wing backs.

Cody Gakpo is expected to lead the Oranje front line with Steven Bergwijn; the experienced defense led by Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutch will aim for a second win to avoid tension in the final group stage match.

Prediction: Netherlands 2 - 1 Ecuador

England vs USA

Date: 25 Nov 2022 (Friday)

Time: 10 p.m. (Qatar time, GMT +3)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Under the 6-2 victory in the opening match lies the shadow of injury doubts for Harry Kane and Harry Maguire. Both are vital to the England national team, leading the offensive and defensive line respectively. Even if they miss the match, the Three Lions will still have the upper hand on paper, but if they want all three points they’ll have to improve a defense that conceded twice to Iran. Jude Belllingham and Bukayo Saka showed excellent form in that match, so Southgate should rely on them once again.

On the other side, the USA seems to have escaped without injuries from its first match against Wales, the young squad displaying energetic, modern tactics. Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah, the son of football legend (and current President of Liberia) George Weah, are expected to test England’s shaky defense. Can they stop another opponent from the United Kingdom from taking full points off them?

Prediction: England 3 - 1 USA

After watching these teams’ performances during the first match-day, do you agree with my match predictions? Feel free to comment and join us on the live chat at the beginning of MD-2!

Stats and info for this article were sourced from fifa.com

