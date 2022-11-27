FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Day-8 Sunday Live Chat

Today’s games feature a clash between two previous World Cup champions! We also have a dark horse that put in a great performance to achieve an unexpected result in MD-1, Japan pulling off a memorable victory over Germany in MD-1. Finally there is Costa Rica, looking to make amends after a 0-7 destruction at the hands of Spain.

Japan vs Costa Rica (Group E)

Kick-off: 13:00 (local GMT +3) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Japan came from behind to nick the win over Germany but may be without defender Hiroki Sakai after he picked up a knock. Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu is in contention to start after coming off the bench in MD-1. Costa Rica doesn’t have any injury concerns as the Central Americans look redemption after their embarrassing defeat against Spain.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Belgium vs Morocco (Group F)

Kick-off: 16:00 (local GMT +3) at Al Thumama Stadium

Belgium worked hard to earn the 1-0 win over Canada. Meunier and Onana may be offered starting roles after coming off the bench to improve a Belgium team that was off-kilter in the first half against the Canadians. It’s unlikely that Lukaku will recover in time for this one. Morocco has no new injury concerns, with Mazraoui expected to be fit after coming on as a substitute last time out.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Croatia vs Canada (Group F)

Kick-off: 19:00 (local GMT +3) at Khalifa International Stadium

Vlasic came off at half time in Croatia’s goalless draw with Morocco, but he has since been in full training and is expected to feature in this one. Canada performed well against Belgium in the 1-0 loss, doing everything right apart from scoring. The Canadians have no current injury concerns.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Spain vs Germany (Group E)

Kick-off: 22:00 (local GMT +3) at Al Bayt Stadium

Spain looks like the team to beat in this group after that 7-0 rout of Costa Rica. The Spanish have no injury concerns, with Morata having made an appearance off the bench last time. The pressure is on the Germans now after their stumble and fall against Japan, and they may remain without Leroy Sane who has been training alone with a knee injury.

Prediction: 3-1

What are your predictions for Day 8? How will Germany and Costa Rica respond after their disappointing Round-1 losses? Please log in and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

~