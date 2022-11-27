2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar MD-3: Players to Buy and Players to Sell

The turnaround window is short, so without further ado here are some buys and sells for fantasy World Cup MD-3.

Goalkeepers

Buys

Guillermo Ochoa ($5m, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico)

Ochoa started his World Cup 2022 with a brilliant penalty save to earn Mexico an important point in MD-1. Although Argentina put 2 past the Mexicans, there was nothing Ochoa could do about either of those goals; you need something special to beat the Mexican keeper and the Argentines produced it on both occasions. MD-3 opponents Saudi Arabia lacked a sharp edge against Poland in MD-2, so Ochoa looks good for a clean sheet in MD-3.

~

Sergio Rochet ($4m, Ghana vs Uruguay)

Rochet is the outstanding budget goalkeeper pick for MD-3. As I write Uruguay is yet to play Portugal in MD-2, but Uruguay has kept a clean sheet in 8 out of its last 10 games. Ghana will find it hard to penetrate the solid La Celeste defense.

~

Sells

Shūichi Gonda ($4m, Japan vs Spain)

Gonda’s positioning was partially at fault for the lone goal the Samurai Blues conceded in MD-2 against Costa Rica. Holding free-flowing Spain scoreless in MD-3 will not be easy for Japan.

~

Thibaut Courtois ($6M, Croatia vs Belgium)

Belgium looked out of sorts against Canada, and then they shipped two to...Morocco? Croatia has plenty of attacking firepower and needs a win in MD-3 to guarantee that they top the group. Avoid Courtois.

Defenders

Buys

Marcos Acuña ($4.5m, Poland vs Argentina)

Acuna was a live wire throughout Argentina’s MD-2 victory over Mexico. Acuna played the full 90 minutes and looked like Argentina’s best attacking outlet down their left flank. Acuna is likely to keep Tagialfico out of the starting lineup for MD-3, making the Sevilla left back a great bargain pick.

~

Denzel Dumfries ($5.5m, Netherlands vs Qatar)

After facing two defensively solid oppositions, the Netherlands play a leaky Qatar in MD-3. Dumfries is due an attacking return and should get plenty of opportunities to get one against Qatar. There should be a decent shot at a clean sheet too.

~

Joakim Mæhle ($4.5m, Australia vs Denmark)

In MD-2, Mæhle wasn’t as attacking as he usually is as he was tasked with keeping Dembele quiet. Facing Australia in MD-3, Mæhle should have plenty of freedom to get back to his attacking best.

~

David Raum ($4.5m, Costa Rica vs Germany)

Germany held a swashbuckling Spanish side to a single goal in MD-2. Raum is Germany’s starting left back at a measly $4.5m and has a good assist and clean sheet potential for MD-3, facing Costa Rica in what could be a must-win game for the Germans.

~

Sells

Cristian Romero ($5.5m, Poland vs Argentina)

Lisandro Martinez looks to have replaced him as the starting center back alongside Otamendi.

~

Ibrahim Konate($5.5m Tunisia vs France,)

With Raphael Varane back from injury, Konate could see his minutes managed.

Midfielders

Buys

Weston Mckennie ($6m, Iran vs United States)

Weston McKennie was arguably USA’s best attacker in MD-2 against England and he wasn’t even fully fit! A healthy Mckennie could score big points against Iran, who aren’t watertight defensively.

~

Dani Olmo ($8m, Japan vs Spain)

Olma was Spain’s best attacker in MD-1 and was a constant threat on the left wing against Germany in MD-2. He should get plenty of chances in MD-3 against Japan, who are yet to keep a clean sheet in this tournament

~

İlkay Gündoğan ($7.5m, Costa Rica vs Germany)

Subbing out Gündoğan in MD-1 blunted the German attack and made them vulnerable defensively. Gündoğan is Germany’s linchpin and has a high goal and assist potential against Costa Rica in MD-3.

~

Bukayo Saka($8m, Wales vs England)

Like the rest of the England team, Saka wasn’t at his best in MD-2. Wales need a win to have a chance of qualifying, so they’ll have to be aggressive. That could expose space behind the Welsh defense for Saka & Co to exploit.

~

Sells

Steven Bergwijn ($7m, Netherlands vs Qatar)

With Depay back from injury and Gakpo in brilliant form, Bergwijn is now a fantasy liability.

~

Philip Foden ($8m, Wales vs England)

When England desperately needed a goal against USA, Southgate didn’t call Foden’s name. For whatever reason, it’s obvious that the gaffer doesn’t rate him, at least not as highly as he rates Saka, Sterling, Grealish, and Rashford.

Forwards

Buy

Cody Gakpo ($7m, Netherlands vs Qatar)

Gakpo has scored twice in two games for the Netherlands and has been Oranje’s best attacker. Playing with a fit-again Memphis Depay should open up even more space for Gakpo to work his magic.

~

Lionel Messi ($10.5m, , Poland vs Argentina)

Messi kept Argentina alive with his magic in MD-2. Messi is close to a must-have for MD-3 as Argentina need a win. For that mater, the PSG attacker is also stand-out captaincy option.

~

Richarlison ($7.5m, Cameroon vs Brazil)

Brazil hasn’t yet played its MD-2 fixture at the time of writing, but Richarlison’s second goal in MD-1 will go down as one of the greatest World Cup goals of all time. The Tottenham forward is peaking at the right time for Brazil and could also take penalties now that Neymar is out for MD-3.

~

Watch

Kylian Mbappe($11.5m, Tunisia vs France)

With France confirmed through to the knockouts having all but locked up the Group D #1 spot, Mbappe could be a rotation risk. If he’s in your MD-3 squad, keep a transfer available and be ready to react when starting lineups are released.

~

Sell

Neymar Jr($10.5m, Cameroon vs Brazil)

Neymar is a major doubt for MD-3 due to a foot injury, and it is almost 100% certain that he won’t start.

~

~