FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Day-9 Monday Live Chat

Today features two matches each from Group-G and Group-H:

Cameroon vs Serbia

Group G

Time: 13:00 (local GMT +3)

Location: Al Janoub Stadium

Both sides began their respective campaigns by losing so now face each other in what is a ‘must-win’ match for both countries. In the loss to the Swiss side, AFCON side Cameroon played well in the first half but really vanished in the second. Against five-time winner and 2022 favorite Brazil, Serbia was left extremely frustrated. The Serbs did manage to stay organized at the back to hold off the star-studded Selecao for a few periods, but then Tottenham’s Richarlison got his brace, including a beautiful acrobatic volley.

So this showdown eliminates a loser, and Serbia just looks like the team that can grab three much-needed points from the Cameroon side.

Prediction: 0 – 2

South Korea vs Ghana

Group H

Time: 16:00 (local GMT +3)

Location: Education City Stadium

South Korea has a point after a crucial draw against Uruguay, and it could easily have been a three pointer for La Celeste who hit the woodwork twice while the Koreans missed a good chance through Hwang Ui-jo and a masked Heung-min Son.

Luck favored South Korea, but not so Ghana — who could have grabbed a point from Portugal if not for Inaki Williams’ terrible slip in the ninth minute of stoppage after dispossessing keeper Diogo Costa.

Prediction: 2 – 1

Brazil vs Switzerland

Group G

Time: 19:00 (local GMT +3)

Location: Stadium 974

The final half hour against Serbia made a statement – Brazil is surely the team to beat in the eyes of many now, given the attacking flair and chances created in the closing stage of that victory. But it wasn’t as smooth as the Selecao would have hoped with star man Neymar ruled out. Still, the Brazilians have enough talent to take care of business until the PSG star recovers for the main part of the tournament.

Switzerland is a dark horse with seasoned veterans regarded as the nation’s best team ever. The Swiss can’t be taken lightly — Let’s not forget that they managed a 1-1 draw four years ago against Brazil and even had pretty much the same players that knocked France out of the Euros’ Round-of-16 last year.

Prediction: 2 – 0

Portugal vs Uruguay

Group H

Time: 22:00 (local GMT +3)

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium

In MD-1, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups, but many would say Portugal was fortunate to win against Ghana. Now Uruguay will be a tougher task for sure. Fernandos Santos’ side has enough balance in a solid back line, creativity and attacking threat to play progressive football.

In their stalemate with South Korea, Uruguay was not much of a progressive side either, but the South Americans have enough grit, passion and qualities to make life difficult for the Portuguese.

Prediction: 2 – 1

What are your predictions for Day 9? Do you fancy any upsets? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

