FIFA World Cup Qatar: MD-3 Difficulty Table

The World Cup excitement builds with every match played, and Morocco so far looks like the darkest horse of them all. It has been a roller coaster so far in the World Cup with surprises coming from every angle but the fact is that from groups A, B, C, D, E and F, only France has secured qualification so far, and only Qatar and Canada are confirmed to have no chance to qualify. That means there are 21 teams out 24 fighting for 11 spots in the Round of 16. This is great news for Fantasy managers since most teams will play to win, and we should see plenty of goals.

Considering that MD-3 will start only hours after MD-2 ends, NMA will drop its series of MD-3 articles in the span of few hours. First up was Dhivakhar’s MD-3 Players to Buy and Players to Sell and now my MD-3 Difficulty Table.

Use the table below to target lopsided MD-3 matches that could promise extra goals and clean sheets for the stronger team.

MD-3: What Every Team Needs to Qualify

Note: Groups G and H update will be made after each group MD2 matches are concluded.

GROUP A

Ecuador: plays against Senegal and a draw is enough to qualify. If they lose, then Netherlands must lose scoring less goals or conceding more goals than Ecuador

Netherlands: A draw with Qatar is enough to qualify but in case they lose then Senegal or Ecuador must win with a highest goal difference that Netherlands loss. A draw between Senegal and Ecuador will see Netherlands qualify if the loss is only a one goal difference.

Senegal: They must win to qualify or draw provided Qatar defeat Netherlands with more than 2 goals difference.

Qatar: No chance to qualify.

GROUP B

England: A draw is enough to qualify. England also qualifies if they lose with a goal margin less than 6 goals to Wales.

Iran: Must defeat USA to qualify. They can also qualify with a draw provided that Wales does not defeat England.

USA: Must defeat Iran to qualify.

Wales: Must win over England with more than 6 goals difference or defeat England provided than Iran and USA draw.

GROUP C

Poland: A draw against Argentina is enough to qualify. They can qualify with a loss if if Saudi Arabia draws with Mexico. They can qualify with a loss if Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia with a combined margin of less than 4 goals in both matches.

Argentina: Must defeat Poland to qualify. A draw will be enough to qualify if Saudi and Mexico draw in addition to Mexico defeating Saudi with a combined margin less that 3 goal in both matches.

Saudi Arabia: Must win to qualify, A draw is enough if Poland defeat Argentina or if Argentina defeats Poland with a combined goals margin of 4 goals in both matches.

Mexico: Must win to qualify provided Poland defeats Argentina or Poland and Argentina draw but Mexico has to win with more than 3 goals over Saudi.

GROUP D

France: Already secured qualification.

Australia: A draw with Denmark is enough to qualify.

Denmark: Nothing but a win can help Denmark to qualify provided that Tunisia does not defeat France with 1 more goal difference.

Tunisia: Must defeat France to qualify and Australia draws with Denmark. A Denmark win will also allow Tunisia to qualify if it is with one goal difference less than Tunisia’s win over France.

GROUP E

Spain: A draw with Japan is enough to qualify. A loss will be enough as well provided Costa Rica and Germany draw or Germany wins with less than 8 goals difference.

Japan: Must defeat Spain to win, A draw will be enough if Costa Rica and Germany draw.

Costa Rica: Must win to qualify. A draw will be enough if Japan loses to Spain.

Germany: If Spain wins over or draw with Japan then a win is enough to qualify. If Japan defeats Spain then Germany must defeat Costa Rica with a combined goal difference of more than 8 goals in both matches.

GROUP F

Croatia: A draw with Belgium is enough to qualify. A loss will see Croatia qualify if Morocco loses with the same goal difference or more.

Morocco: A draw with Canada is enough to qualify. A loss will see Morocco qualify if Croatia defeats Belgium or if Belgium draws but Morocco does not lose with more than 3 goals margin.

Belgium: Must defeat Croatia to qualify. A draw will be enough to qualify if Canada defeats Morocco with more than 3 goals difference.

Canada: No chance to qualify

GROUP G

Check back for updates after the MD-3 matches conclude!

GROUP H

Check back for updates after the MD-3 matches conclude!

MD-3 Difficulty Tables

If you need more clarity on how the difficulty table was developed, please refer to the Group Stage fixture difficulty table.

Here is the color code:

