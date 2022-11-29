FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Day 10 Review

GROUP A

Qatar 0-2 Netherlands, Ecuador 1-2 Senegal

Senegal took on Ecuador in a direct battle for qualification. At the same time, Netherlands rotated some players on MD3 in the match against hosts Qatar. Trailing in points, Senegal did not waste time and started attacking Ecuador. Out of the four teams, Netherlands was the first to get on the scoring board when Cody Gakpo scored his third goal in the World Cup from a Davy Klassen assist. After the goal Netherlands increased their points tally to 7 which is enough to win the group regardless of the other match result.

Nearing halftime, Ecuador secummbed to Senegal’s pressure by conceding a penalty which was converted by Watford player Ismaila Sarr. The goal pushed Senegal up from third to second in the group overtaking their opponents Ecuador before halftime.

If did not take Netherlands long to add their second goal in the second half due to Qatari defender Pedro’s poor follow up to clear Memphis Depay saved shot for Frankie De Jong to finish the ball in the net in the 49th minute.

Senegal closed off all paths to their goal protecting the all important qualification spot but a corner kick for Ecuador in the 68th minute was turned into the levelling goal by Moises Caicedo benefiting from Felix Torres header.

Ecuador celebrations were lived for 2 minutes as Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly was in the right place at the right time to finish a bouncing ball in the box after Ecuadorian players failed to clear the Senegalese free kick cross.

While Netherlands were happily preserving energy with a 2 goals lead over the hosts, the intensity and drama was escalating in Khalifa stadium with Senegal trying to send Ecuador packing for good and Ecuador looking for the leveller to secure qualification to the round of 16.

Netherlands secured first place 3 minutes before the match between Senegal and Ecuador came to a conclusion making Senegal the first African team to qualify to the round of 16 and Ecuador became the third team to bow out from the group stage.

GROUP B

England 3-0 Wales, Iran 0-1 USA

England with 4 points and Iran with 3 points head into MD3 matches scheduled at the same time against Wales and USA respectively looking for a draw or possibly winning the group to avoid Netherlands in the round of 16. There is no room for playing on a one goal lead anymore or a draw for that matter since we have seen comebacks in several matches that could mercilessly knockout any team in this group.

While England had the upper hand against Wales in terms of possession and attempts at the start of the match, Iran versus USA started with an intense battle of midfield. Soon after, USA took over control of the match while Iran settled for quick counter attempts. While England was getting close to score with every attack on Wales, it was USA to score the first goal in group B matches in the 38th minute: Christian Pulisic tapped in a Sergino Dest cross. Unfortunately, Pulisic suffered a groin injury while scoring depriving USA players a proper celebration of overtaking Iran in the group ranking to become second to Englad with 5 points each and a 3 goals difference.

Preventing all English stars from scoring until halftime is commendable for Wales, however 5 minutes into the second half Marcus Rashford scored the first goal of the match from a free kick. 2 minutes later, Harry Kane sent low cross for Phil Foden to extend England's lead.

All eyes shift to the battle at Al Thumama stadium where Iran started to pick up the pace in attack since only one goal separates the Asian team from qualification but without success. Meanwhile, Rashford added to England's lead when he received a long pass from Kalvin Phillips to dribble past the defender and score his second goal of the match.

Iran went all out in the dying minutes of the match but they were not able to level the score to join departing teams as USA makes its way to the round of 16 to face group A winners Netherlands while England will take on Senegal.