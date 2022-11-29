FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Day-10 Tuesday Live Chat

There is still all to play for as groups A & B lead the last round of group stage matches. Host nation Qatar is the only eliminated team from either group, so all other teams today have a chance of advancing to the Round of 16.

Scheduling notes: Like MD-1 and MD-2, each group has two matches. However, to be fair, to both matches in each group will kick off and play simultaneously. Adding to our confusion, the kickoff times are slightly different from what we’ve seen before:

Group-A kicks off at 15:00 GMT, and Group-B kicks off at 19:00 GMT, so set your alarms accordingly (i.e. one hour before each kickoff so you can make emergency transfers!).

Let’s take a look at what to expect from these fixtures.

Group A

Ecuador vs Senegal

Time: 15:00 GMT

Location: Khalifa International Stadium

Ecuador held group favorite Netherlands to a draw in the second round, putting themselves in pole position to advance to the Round of 16 and even take first in the group. Ecuador more than held its own against the Oranje; the South Americans could even have won if only they had been better at finishing.

A draw is enough for Ecuador to go through, but winning by more goals than the Netherlands over Qatar will claim 1st, so the Ecuadorians should come out swinging from the first minute.

Ecuador’s captain, talisman and best goal scorer Enner Valencia is still carrying a knock picked up in his first match, but he’s expected to be fit enough to start.

The Teranga Lions claimed their first points of the tournament by dispatching host Qatar 3-1 in MD-3. They now enter this fixture knowing anything but a win will mean an early end to their campaign. Cheikhou Kouyate is doubt for this fixture with a knee injury.

Prediction: 1 - 1

~

Netherlands vs Qatar

Time: 15:00 GMT

Location: Al Bayt Stadium

The Oranje are eager to grab a much-needed three points plus some goal-differential when they meet tournament host Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium. Any win guarantees a place in the Round of 16. To top the group, they need to better Ecuador’s result, so the Oranje should come out swinging from the first minute.

The Qataris were the first to be eliminated when they fell to Senegal in MD-2. They now have only host pride to play for as they seek to give the home fans something to cheer about in what has been a disappointing World Cup campaign.

The Netherlands should have too much in the tank for Qatar, especially if the Dutch get into a 2nd-half race for goals against Ecuador.

Prediction: 4-0

Group B

Iran vs USA

Time: 19:00 GMT

Location: Al Thumama Stadium

Iran raised a lot of eyebrows by dispatching Wales 2-0 in MD-2. All looked gloom and doom for Iran after being outclassed 6 - 2 by England in MD-1, but the win over Wales means that victory over USA secures passage into the Round of 16. And in the likely scenario where England defeats Wales, Iran needs only a draw.

Alireza Safar Beiranvaud and Ahmad Noorollahi are both doubts f with concussion and knee injuries, respectively.

Is it now known as soccer, or do we still call it football? The United States obviously looked like the better side in the goalless draw with England, a match billed as soccer vs football. The young American team was vibrant and looked like the more established football nation against an England team studded with stars.

Trailing Iran by one point and England by two, the United States needs a victory, full stop.

Prediction: 1 - 1

~

Wales vs England

Time: 19:00 GMT

Location: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

It’s an all-British affair! Wales faces off against the neighboring Three Lions of England knowing that anything less than a win will dump them out of the Cup. Wales followed up an impressive MD-1 draw against the USA with a shocking loss to Iran. The Dragons were outplayed and out-thought by an Iranian side that never looked like losing the match. The Welsh need to improve if they’re to nick a result.

It will be interesting to see if Gareth Southgate will yield to the pleas of millions of fans begging to see Man City star Phil Foden finally start for the Three Lions. Foden has yet to feature in Qatar, with England’s lackluster outing against the USA heightening calls for his inclusion.

A draw is enough for England to advance to the Round of 16, but without a win, USA or Iran could nick the top spot.

Prediction: 0 - 2

What are your predictions for Day 9? Do you fancy any upsets? Which four teams do you think will make it out of Group A & B? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

~