EPL GW-15 FPL Player Picks

There are now just two gameweeks left before the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the mother of all international breaks. With this in mind, now this the time to rake in the points so that you can enjoy a whole month of bragging rights in your mini-FPL leagues.

Gameweek-15’s fixtures are a bit tricky (four of the big six face each other), which makes the player selections a lot less straightforward. But let's take a look at some of the players that might steal the headlines.

Goalkeepers

Ederson (£5.4m, Man City v Fulham)

Six shutouts in just 12 games tells you all you need to know about Manchester City’s netminder. Renowned for his ball-playing ability, Ederson is the only Premier League goalkeeper to provide an assist this season. A fixture at home against a newly-promoted Fulham side is the perfect chance to make it seven clean sheets for the season.

~

David Raya (£4.6m, Nottingham Forest v Brentford)

Named in La Roja’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Raya has been the leader of the Bees defense this season. Raya has garnered 25 points in his last four games, an average of at least six points per match. This week Raya is set to face a Nottingham Forest side that will be low on confidence, having been hammered 5-nil by Arsenal last week.

Defenders

Joao Cancelo (£7.4m, Man City v Fulham)

Cancelo has been the most impressive among the premium defenders this season. While the likes of Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, and Reece James have either struggled with form or injuries, Cancelo has kicked on from where he stopped last season. The Portuguese international is only behind Trippier when it comes to points among defenders.

~

Lewis Dunk (£4.7m, Wolves v Brighton)

Brighton captain Dunk has helped marshal a defense that has secured four shutouts this season. Up next for Dunk and Brighton is a clash against goal-shy Wolves, who have only scored three goals in their last five games. Wolves striker Diego Costa was also sent off in their last match against Brentford, so he’ll be forced to sit this one out.

~

Diogo Dalot (£4.8m, Aston Villa v Man United)

The Ten Hag effect? Man United has claimed three clean sheets in their last four games, with the only goal scored against coming from the spot. Ten Hag has overseen a massive improvement in the Red Devils defense which previously was known to be porous and weak. Dalot has become a pivotal part of the team’s backline and is also notable for his contributions at the other end of the pitch as well.

~

Keiran Trippier (£5.9m, Southampton v Newcastle)

Boring pick: By now we all have Trippier in our FPL teams, right? Trippier continued his recent impressive run that has seen him return no fewer than five points in all but one of his last eight matches for Newcastle. The England International is part of a defense that has been instrumental in helping the Magpies rise to fourth in the table.

Midfielders

Phil Foden (£8.5m, Man City v Fulham)

Perhaps this selection will surprise you, given that Pep Guardiola has left Foden on the bench in the Citizens’ last two games. However, I have a feeling the England international will be unleashed from the start against Fulham this weekend. His replacement in the last two games, Jack Grealish, failed to have any sort of impact in those matches. Meanwhile Foden had garnered 40 points over his last four matches.

~

Leandro Trossard (£6.9m, Wolves v Brighton)

Not owning Trossard has caused me many sleepless nights, and now I can no longer ignore him. Two goals in two games against teams I wasn’t expecting him to score against makes Trossard a shoo-in for this gameweek, when the Seagulls take on Wolves.

~

James Maddison (£8.2m, Everton v Leicester City)

Selected by just 8.8% of managers, Maddison is an FPL differential you shouldn’t overlook. The England international has been one of the few bright spots in a Leicester City side that has endured an underwhelming start to the Premier League season. Despite the Foxes’ woes, the midfielder has scored six and assisted two in just 12 games this season. The added impetus of fighting for a spot in the Three Lions squad for Qatar should see Maddison back among the goals when he faces Everton this weekend.

~

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m, Chelsea v Arsenal)

Martinelli returned to goalscoring ways by notching the first in league-leading Arsenal’s 5-nil victory over Nottingham Forest. The attacker has added productivity to his game this season and is looking like a bargain at just 6.8m. With Bukayo Saka a doubt for the Gunners’ clash against Chelsea, Martinelli seems like the best option among Arsenal’s midfielders.

~

Miguel Almiron (£5.6m, Southampton v Newcastle)

He just can’t stop scoring!!! Almiron is making a mockery of the notion that he is wasteful in front of goal by becoming the focal point of Newcastle’s free-scoring attack. The Paraguayan striker has notched double-digit points in his last three gameweeks and has returned no fewer than seven points in five of his six gameweeks. A fixture against an inconsistent Southampton side seems like fertile ground for more.

~

Mo Salah (£12.8m, Tottenham v Liverpool)

Is Salah really back? A goal in each of his last three games has led to talk of a Salah redemption. The Egyptian Pharaoh has fallen well below his standard this season, scoring just four goals across 12 Premier League games. But up next for Liverpool and Salah is a trip to face a Tottenham side that hasn’t been at its best this season. Spurs have lost every game against the Big Six, and Salah will be eager to keep the stat going when they face off this weekend.

Strikers

Erling Haaland (£12.2m, Man City v Fulham)

Is he worth the risk? Yes. This season’s Captain Obvious missed the last gameweek due to injury and is also a doubt for this weekend’s clash against Fulham. Pep Guardiola revealed that he wouldn’t feature in the Champions League, but he is hopeful of a return for the weekend’s round of EPL fixtures. At home against newly-promoted Fulham, Haaland could reward fantasy owners who start him, even if he only comes on as a second-half substitute.

~

Callum Wilson (£7.5m, Southampton v Newcastle)

Two goals and two assists in Newcastle’s last match makes Wilson a hot prospect going into gameweek 15. The striker has now scored in the Magpies’ last two games and looks like the perfect replacement for the suspended Ivan Toney.

What do you make of our picks this game-week? Are you going for any differentials? Who is your captain? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!