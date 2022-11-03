Best EPL GW-15 Differentials

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching, with only two more gameweeks to rack up points against our mini-league rivals before the EPL goes on pause. Gameweek 15 transfer decisions may not be as easy as they first appear, so selecting the right differentials can help you catapult up the standings.

Let’s have a look at a few thinly-owned options to consider this week. As always, our definition of “differential” is 10% ownership or less.

Saïd Benrahma (West Ham v Crystal Palace) Ownership 0.8%

There was a time when Said Benrahma was a bit of an FPL favourite, but since then he has kind of slipped into fantasy anonymity. Until recently, that is. With Lucas Paqueta’s injury, the Algerian attacking winger has been handed an opportunity to strut his stuff. In the previous four GWs, Benrahma has one goal and one assist to his name, but there is potential for even more: He’s also had 15 shots on target and created five key chances too.

Luke Shaw (£4.7m, Aston Villa v Manchester United) Ownership 1.3%

Despite a tough start to the season, Shaw has started the previous five fixtures for the Red Devils, keeping three clean sheets and creating an assist. Plus, United face Villa next, who are not so great when comes to scoring goals. Another clean sheet could well be in store.

Rodrigo (£6.3m, Leeds v Bournemouth) Ownership 5.7%

After a phenomenal start to the season, a dislocated shoulder cooled Rodrigo’s form. However, two goals in two fixtures now suggests he’s finding his feet again. Plus, Leeds welcome Bournemouth this week, and the Whites will surely fancy their chances against the joint-worst defence in the Premier League.

Callum Wilson (£7.5m, Southampton v Newcastle) Ownership 10.1%

I’m cheating a little bit here, with Wilson’s ownership technically above our 10% cutoff. But I can’t resist naming him to this list for the second week in a row. The Newcastle striker had two goals and two assists last week, making him impossible to ignore.

James Maddison (£8.2m, Everton v Leicester City) Ownership 8.8%

James Maddison has been pretty much the only standout among Brendan Rodgers’ entire stable of players. Despite the Foxes’ extremely poor form, the England midfielder has scored six and assisted two in just 12 games and is clearly intent on making choices difficult for Gareth Southgate.

Who are other differential picks are you considering this week? Any players you think will shine or flop this week? Any specific fixture you are targeting? Take our poll and share your thoughts below!

