EPL GW-15 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

We’re back after another round of midweek European fixtures, with the Premier League being represented across three international competitions. Some EPL sides went strong to get themselves over the line in the group stages of these tournaments, while others had the luxury to rotate, keeping the squad fresh for these final few league games before the big tournament begins: the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Let’s run the rule over the fixtures and team news ahead of GW-15.

Saturday

Leeds vs Bournemouth

Leeds will be full of confidence after recording a famous win at Anfield last time out. They will be without Sinisterra and Dallas who won’t return till after the World Cup, and Adam Forshaw isn’t available yet either.

Neto, Brooks and Kelly remain out for the Cherries.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Manchester City vs Fulham

Man City were able to rotate heavily in the win against Sevilla and now move into this match with Haaland still a slight doubt. The Norwegian has returned to training but will have to undergo a final assessment before a decision can be made on his involvement. Kyle Walker remains unavailable.

In-form Fulham has no new injury concerns but will be without Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who sits out due to suspension.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Forest will be looking to bounce back after a 5-0 humbling at Arsenal. They will continue to be without defender Toffolo (no return date).

Jensen has passed fit for The Bees after suffering a suspected dead-leg last time out. Christian Norgaard is “progressing well,” but Strakosha, Hickey, and Jansson remain out till after Christmas. Ivan Toney is suspended.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Wolves vs Brighton

Wolves’s troubles in front of goal won’t get any easier after Diego Costa’s red card that will sideline him this weekend. Jimenez and Neto also remain out, and Matheus Nunez is doubtful.

Buoyant Brighton will wait on the news of Veltman, who had to sit the last one out with a calf injury, but Jakub Moder remains a long-term absentee.

Prediction: 0-2

~

Everton vs Leicester

Nathan Patterson is “ready to start,” Godfrey has returned to training, and Lampard says Mina is “close.” Townsend is a long-term absentee, but otherwise the Toffees are in good shape.

Leicester also have their defensive problems and Evans will be hoping to return for this one, pending an assessment. Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand are sidelined with long term injuries.

Prediction: 1-1

Sunday

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Kovacic will face a late fitness test, while Chilwell faces a scan to determine the extent of his hamstring injury. Kepa will also miss out with a foot injury. Reece, Kante, and Fofana all remain unavailable.

Tomiyasu is a doubt and Emile Smith-Rowe remains unavailable, but Arteta says Saka is “fine” and he’ll also hope to welcome Zinchenko and Elneny back into the fold. The big question here is will Aubameyang punish his old club?

Prediction: 1-1

~

Aston Villa vs Man Utd

Martinez will be hoping to return for Villa after suffering a concussion last game, forcing an early change. Diego Carlos remains a long-term absentee, and Kamara is not ready yet either.

Fernandes is suspended for yellow-card accumulation. Sancho and Antony will face late fitness tests due to illness and a knock, respectively, and Martial is also a doubt. Brandon Williams and Raphael Varane are long-term absentees.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Southampton vs Newcastle

The Saints welcome Bella-Kotchap and Stuart Armstrong back into contention, but Livramento and Walker-Peters remain out.

High-flying Newcastle will be without Joelinton who sits out for one game-week due to suspension. Defender Schar will face an assessment of his hamstring after coming off last time out. Krafth, Ritchie, Isak, and Dummet are unavailable. Importantly, Eddie Howe has cleared Schar after initial concerns regarding his hamstring.

Prediction: 1-2

~

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Fabianski is the main fitness concern for the Irons, after suffering a knee-injury last time out, coming off at half time. This was initially touted as a precaution but no news has followed since so he’s a slight doubt for this one. Paqueta is “probably ready” and Aguerd is fit.

For Palace, Edouard not only scored last time out but also picked up a knock, and will now face a late test. Doucoure must also be assessed. Jack Butland and Nathan Ferguson continue to build fitness, while James McArthur’s return is farther off.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Spurs vs Liverpool

The main news is that Son Heung-min will be out for the short-term at least after suffering a fracture to his eye socket in the win over Marseille. Additionally, neither Kulusevski nor Richarlison is likely to return until at least game-week 16, and Lucas Moura is suffering with “really bad” pain. Christian Romero remains out.

Veteran James Milner is the newest injury doubt for Liverpool and looks set to miss this one with a concussion. He joins Matip, Keita, Jota, and Diaz on the list of players Klopp will not be able to summon for the weekend.

Prediction: 1-2

What are your predictions? Are you worried about the impact of the mid-week European games? Join us in the comments!

~