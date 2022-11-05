NMA’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Mini-League Is Open!

We’ve been waiting four years for this: The biggest sporting event on the planet is about to kick off!

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20, when host country Qatar takes on Ecuador. Just how big will this tournament be? Well, FIFA president Gianni Infantino expects five billion people to tune in. That is nearly two-thirds of the world’s population, and fully one billion more than watched the tournament in 2018. By comparison, the 2022 Tokyo Olympics drew three billion viewers, while the most-watched Super Bowl in history (2015 Patriots vs Seahawks) drew 114 million.

If you’re looking for a way to get in on the month-long tournament’s fun (or just need something to do while the EPL and UCL are on pause), then click the invitation link below to join NMA’s Word Cup fantasy mini-league! (Note that you’ll have to create a team before you can join; you can just use the auto-fill function for now.)

~

https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/K2QVR5ZB

League code: K2QVR5ZB

~

Rest assured that we’ll be offering the same expert fantasy analysis and guidance for the World Cup that you’ve come to expect from us for the English Premier League and Champions League.

So be sure to check in at nevermanagealone.com during the run-up to help you prepare your squad, and then stay tuned for ongoing coverage as the tournament unfolds!

~

Stats and info for this article were sourced from statista.com, olympics.com, and sportspromedia.com.