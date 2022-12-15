FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 MD-7: Final Round Player Picks

It's the World Cup Final! France and Argentina have a shot at glory, and one will leave with three stars. The final stage of the World Cup also marks the final MD of the Fantasy World Cup, which includes Croatia and Morocco’s 3rd-place game. Here are some player picks for this MD.

Note: Unlike the midweek semifinals, this weekend’s games kick off in the earlier time slot (15:00 GMT) each day, with confirmed lineups expected an hour before that. Set an alarm so you don’t miss out!

Goalkeepers

Yasinne Bounou ($4.5m, Croatia vs Morocco)

Morocco drew 0-0 vs Croatia in the group stage. Since that result, Morocco conceded just one goal in their next four games, keeping three more clean sheets along the way. Bounou is the best value goalkeeper pick as the Moroccon has good potential for a clean sheet against a lackluster Croatian attack. If he holds on Saturday, then you won’t even need a keeper in the final.

~

Damián Emiliano Martínez ($5.5m, Argentina vs France)

Between the two finalists, the Argentinian defense is the stronger unit coming into the MD-7. France did not have a clean sheet until the semi against Morocco. The Albiceleste have three clean sheets, including restricting Croatia to an xG of 0.52 in the semifinal. Martínez is in the form of his life and has good potential for save points.

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi ($5m, Croatia vs Morocco)

Hakimi is #1 among defenders for points in World Cup Fantasy. Although the semifinal didn’t go Morocco’s way, Hakimi had a decent showing. The PSG fullback continued to occupy advanced positions and played more like a right-winger. With nothing to lose in the consolation game, Hakimi should get more freedom to try and score his first-ever world cup goal. He also has the advantage of not facing Mbappe or Messi in this round — likewise whoever replaces the injured Saiss on the opposite flank, so tune in to see confirmed lineups on Saturday.

~

Theo Hernández ($5m, Argentina vs France)

Theo Hernández scored a brilliant goal to give France an early lead in the semifinal. He is both the cheapest and best pick from the French back line as the AC Milan left back constantly occupies advanced positions and poses great potential for attacking returns to compensate for risk to his clean sheet.

~

Nahuel Molina ($5.5m, Argentina vs France)

Molina continues to be the stand-out pick from the Argentine back line. The Atletico fullback will have his hands full against Mbappe, but he should get some attacking opportunities to exploit the space left behind by opposing fullback Theo Hernandez.

~

Raphael Varane ($6m, Argentina vs France)

Argentina has struggled to defend high crosses into the box. Varane is one of France’s best aerial threats and could cause chaos in the Argentinian box, especially in set-piece situations.

~

Nicolás Otamendi ($5m, Argentina vs France)

Otamendi is Argentina’s main man in defense. The Benfica center-back has been one of if not the best defenders of this World cup. Otamendi is one of Argentina’s main aerial threats from set pieces and could get many opportunities to score with France expected to concede many free kicks in and around the box.

Midfielders

Hakim Ziyech ($7m, Croatia vs Morocco)

Ziyech is #1 among remaining midfielders for points (on 24, which isn’t saying too much). He is Morocco’s talisman and was the stand-out attacker in the group-stage game against Croatia. With Ziyech likely to leave Chelsea FC, the Moroccan #7 will have added motivation to showcase his attacking prowess to potential suitors.

~

Sofiane Boufal ($6m, Croatia vs Morocco)

Boufal has played an integral role in Morocco’s dream world cup run. In Morocco’s Group F game against Croatia, Boufal was a constant threat to Juranovic on the Moroccon left flank. Boufal should fancy his chances yet again and could get a goal or assist to show for his efforts this time.

~

Luka Modric ($8.5m, Croatia vs Morocco)

In what could potentially be his last ever game for Croatia, Modric will look to end his brilliant International carrier on a high. Modric is Croatia’s main penalty and set piece taker and should get opportunities to score his first goal of this World cup.

~

Ivan Perišić ($7.5m, Croatia vs Morocco)

Perišić has been Croatia’s stand-out attacker of the tournament. The winger has scored a goal and provided two assists in six appearances making him the second-highest point-getter among midfielders. With not many goal scorers to choose from midfield, Perišić is a smart pick for this MD.

~

Enzo Fernández ($6m, Argentina vs France)

Enzo Fernández is having a World cup to remember so far. The Benfica midfielder has scored a goal, provided an assist, and played several key passes from midfield to carve open the opposition’s defense. At $6m, Enzo is the best-value midfielder available in the game.

Forwards

Lionel Messi ($10.5m, Argentina vs France)

Messi has been the best player of this World cup and will be more motivated than ever to guide Argentina to glory. The Argentine captain is the top point-getter in World cup fantasy, making him close to essential for this MD.

~

Kylian Mbappe ($11.5m, Argentina vs France)

France could make history by becoming only the 3rd nation after Brazil and Italy to successfully defend the World cup. PSG striker and France talisman Mbappe has been in sensational form throughout the tournament — He is the second-highest point-getter in World Cup fantasy and is France’s most likely goal scorer.

~

Julian Alvarez ($7.5m Argentina vs France)

Alvarez has been the breakout star of this World cup. Starting on the bench in Argentina’s opening game loss to Saudi Arabia, Alvarez was bought in for the second game to refresh the Argentine attack. The Manchester City striker grabbed this opportunity with both hands and hasn’t looked back since. Alvarez is key to Argentina’s pressing upfront and should get loads of goal-scoring opportunities, supported by arguably the greatest playmaker ever, in Lionel Messi.

Was this article useful? Did I overlook anyone? Will you play a chip on MD-7? (Does anyone even have a chip)? If so, which one? What is your current rank? Who will win the World Cup? More importantly, who'll win the 3rd-place match? And where, if anywhere, might a clean sheet be found among all the attacking firepower entering the final round?

