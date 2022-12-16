FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Final Matchday Preview

Morocco’s fairytale has come to an end at he hands of the French. Theo Hernandez and Randal Muani scored the two goals that ended the Moroccan’s dream of reaching the finals after Morocco made history in Qatar by becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, Argentina dominated Croatia to put an end to what will probably be Luka Modric’s last World Cup. Julian Alvarez silenced all criticism since he replaced Lautaro Martinez after the first match by scoring two goals on Dominik Livakovic.

The final matchday will consist of two matches; the third place decider between Croatia and Morocco as well as the final between Argentina and France.

For fun facts, daily match reviews, group stage rankings, top goal-scorers / providers, fantasy best XI, and the best five players in each position every week, bookmark our NMA World Cup Stream, which we refresh daily with updated info.

Morocco vs Croatia

Saturday December 17, 15:00 GMT

This is a rematch of the MD-1 Group F match that ended in a goalless draw. Both teams adopted similar play styles, closing all paths to goal while hitting their opponents on the counter. The match during the group stage was cautious, but in the third-place fixture both teams will be looking to entertain their fans so the match could be more open with goals for both sides. Picking up the right forward or midfielder could pay off handsomely in your fantasy team.

France vs Argentina

France has conceded in every match during World Cup 2022 except in the semis against Morocco. Argentina’s defence however is inconsistent and is prone to crumble under high pressure. Both teams scored two or more goals in every match with one exception each. A rotated France squad did not score on MD-3 against Tunisia, and Argentina scored one goal only on MD-1 in their loss to Saudi Arabia. This match is unpredictable and will come down to individual performances, particularly those of Kylian Mbappe and Leo Messi — arguably the two best players in the world on current form right now. It my book this one could end as low as 1-0 or as high as something like 4-3 in favour of either team. Trust your gut feeling on who will perform well.

World Cup Qatar 2022 Brackets

