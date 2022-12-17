FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: 3rd Place Live Chat

Croatia vs Morocco, Saturday 15:00 GMT

The first ever winner of third place at a World Cup was (of course) the mighty and historic 1930 United States team!

The Germans have three third place finishes in their storied history. Four other countries (Brazil, France, Poland, and Sweden) each have two third place finishes.

In 2018, Belgium defeated England 2-0 to take home the third place prize with goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard. I admit I had to look this up, which tells you where these games fall in importance.

It’s a tough place to be, but to be sure teams want to finish with a win.

However...

The Moroccans have been the (non-Messi) story of the World Cup. They have already made this a historic Cup for themselves and the world. A trophy would add icing to an already delicious cake!

The Croatians certainly earned their way back to the semifinals. It’s an impressive two Cup stretch by an impressive core group of players. Modric’s performances throughout the tournament rank among the best, with only Messi and Mbappe making claims for better overall. A second place and third place finish in back to back cups would solidify Croatia’s place as a top world team of this generation.

And then there’s fantasy potential. Regardless of how few people remember the outcome four years from now (or even next month), a match is a match, which means there could be plenty of points to be mined here, if we know where to look.

Each of these teams had a tough time against a superior opponent in the recent semifinal, but now they face each other. Will they give us a repeat of their 0-0 group-stage draw (with clean sheet points galore)? Or will they open up and play like there’s no tomorrow (because, after all, there really isn’t)?

How much are you investing in fantasy assets playing today? Are you eyeing defense or offense here? And for whom are you rooting as a fan? Please log in and share in the comments!

