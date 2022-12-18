FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Final Live Chat

Two footballing heavyweights meet in the 2022 World Cup Final! Argentina and France each have two past World Cup trophies on display back home, with France being the current holders aiming at a repeat. Messi vs Mbappe has been talked about highly, but there are many superstars featuring in this one.

Argentina vs France

Sunday 15:00 GMT

Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel are back in contention after serving suspensions for Argentina in the semifinal, and both will hope to start. That puts some other recent Argentine defenders in jeopardy.

In the French camp, elder statesman Olivier Giroud is now listed as “doubtful”, as are expected starters Rabiot & Tchouameni in midfield plus Varane & Theo Hernandez in defense.

With so much red ink surrounding the prospective starters, be sure you’re here for the confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff time.

Prediction: 3-2

