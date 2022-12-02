FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Day-13 Friday Live Chat

Day-12 brought us a couple huge shocks, with both Belgium and 4-time champ Germany knocked out! More World Cup drama will surely occur today, with Portugal and Brazil already through plus all of the others still able to qualify. This paves the way for teams to make a name for themselves and cause an upset. Bring it on!

Group H — 15:00 GMT

Ghana vs Uruguay

Al Janoub Stadium

Uruguay is bottom of the group with the worst goal difference but can still qualify by winning this one. Neither team has any real injury concerns though Uruguay could rotate forwards to bring Suarez back in.

Prediction: 1-2

South Korea vs Portugal

Education City Stadium

South Korea has no current injury concerns and needs to win to have a chance to go through. Portugal has already advanced and has a few injury concerns, Nuno Mendes and Danilo out plus Otavio a doubt. Expect rotation.

Prediction: 2-2

Group G — 19:00 GMT

Cameroon vs Brazil

Lusail Iconic Stadium

There are no injury concerns for Cameroon going into this one, but goalkeeper Andre Onana has now vacated the team after a falling-out with manager Rigobert Song. Brazil is through and without Neymar or Danilo, and is expected to rotate more besides. Cameroon needs a win to have any chance, hoping also that Switzerland slips.

Prediction: 1-3

Serbia vs Switzerland

Stadium 974

A draw may be enough for Switzerland (depending on how Cameroon gets on with Brazil) while Serbia will definitely require a win to have a chance. Noah Okafor is a doubt for Switzerland, but otherwise both sides are in good shape.

Prediction: 1-2

What are your predictions for Day-13? Will there be any upsets? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

