FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Round of 16 Difficulty Table

Emotions were running high on the last matchday of the group stage. Thirteen teams will have jubilantly celebrated as they join France, Portugal and Brazil in the round of 16, while the rest shed tears over missed opportunities and bowed out of the tournament.

Use the table and bracket below to target lopsided R-16 matches that could promise extra goals and clean sheets for the stronger team.

Round of 16 Matches

Netherlands vs USA

Netherlands qualified from Group A which is considered one of the weaker groups. Netherlands have been able to score when they needed to except against Senegal which indicates that Netherlands may not be able to score against an organised team. They scored 5 goals in 3 games while USA only scored 2. USA on the other hand kept 2 clean sheets but they were not able to score as easily as Netherlands did. This may be due to the difference in the opponents they faced. The difference in quality probably favours of Netherlands to qualify to the quarter-finals.

~

England vs Senegal

England won Group B which included USA, Iran and Wales. The performance of the English team dropped in the second match against USA. They scored 9 goals in the group stage (none of them against USA). Senegal on the other hand lost the first match in the World Cup against Netherlands even though the Africans looked like the team in control. They went on to score 5 goals and concede 2 goals in 2 consecutive wins over Qatar and Ecuador. If England’s match against USA is any indication, then Senegal may have a better shot than what the odds suggest to cause yet another major World Cup upset.

~

Argentina vs Australia

Both Argentina and Australia had similar group stage experiences. They each lost to Saudi Arabia and France in MD-1 respectively. Then they both went on to record 2 consecutive victories in MD-2. Argentina defeated Mexico and Poland 2-0 exhibiting World class team organization. The difference with Australia is that they defeated Denmark and Tunisia 1-0 playing 10 players behind the ball and earned their victories on the counter attack. There is no comparison between Argentina's attack and the teams Australia defeated so this match should not trouble the South American champions.

~

France vs Poland

France is one of three teams that secured qualification in MD-2 so I will not put much stock in the loss in MD-3 against Tunisia; the French team rotated heavily due to injuries. Poland played a similar game to Australia but they ultimately failed to keep Argentina from scoring so the same should apply to the Round of 16. If the first team players are fully fit and ready then France should pass by Poland without much trouble but I have major doubts for France's chances in the quarter finals and then semi finals if they get that far.

~

Japan vs Croatia

This one is interesting. Japan is a bit inscrutable and Croatia is underperforming. Winning the Group of Death is no simple feat and this should count as a major accomplishment for Japan despite the loss against Costa Rica. Croatia on the other hand defeated only Canada and came close to conceding on several occasions against Belgium but there is always that magic that we saw against Canada which could happen in any other match. This is a highly unpredictable affair that can go either way and it will be Japanese flair versus Croatia's grit and experience.

~

Morocco vs Spain

Spain started off the World Cup with a 7-0 hammering of Costa Rica but then trailed off to draw with Germany and then fall to the Japanese on MD-3, which shows that it may have been Costa Rica's shortcomings and not Spain's attack that made the difference in that match. Morocco conceded one goal only in the last match from Canada, keeping clean sheets against Belgium and Croatia. The defensive midfield of Morocco is as good as it gets and they are strong on the counter with a few big names that can make a difference. Spain may have the upper hand in theory but Morocco will not be an easy opponent.

~

Brazil vs Korea Republic

Korea had the lowest odds to qualify along with Uruguay and Ghana yet they pulled off another World Cup 2022 upset defeating Portugal 2-1 to overtake second place from Uruguay in the dying minutes of MD-3. Brazil, on the other hand, qualified comfortably by defeating Serbia and Switzerland and keeping 2 clean sheets in the process. This matchup may be one to focus on considering Brazil was able to rotate its squad on MD-3. Any result other than an easy win for Brazil will be a huge surprise.

~

Portugal vs Switzerland

Portugal was one three teams to qualify after playing 2 matches only. They lost the last match 1-2 against Korea Republic in one of the most dramatic nights of the World Cup. Switzerland struggled against Cameroon, Brazil and Serbia but were able to come out on top twice. This may not be an easy tie for Ronaldo’s Portugal but the quality in Portugal’s attack should prove overwhelming for the Swiss.

Round of 16 Difficulty Tables

This will be a subjective difficulty table since FIFA rankings may not sufficiently differentiate between teams in the Round of 16. The color code is as follows:

Green: A simple match that should be won with little trouble.

Yellow: The match is winnable but not straightforward.

Orange: The match is against a tough team. A win would be unlikely.

Red: An extremely difficult opponent. The team is expected to lose.

.

World Cup Qatar 2022 Brackets