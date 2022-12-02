2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar MD-4: Round of 16 Player Picks

Here are some picks for the World cup fantasy Round of 16

Goalkeepers

Alisson($6M,Brazil vs South Korea)

With limited transfers available after the R16, you wouldn’t want to have to spend one on a goalkeeper if you can help it. Brazil is yet to concede a goal this world cup and looks solid at the back. While there is a slight threat of Ederson replacing Alisson, the Liverpool #1 should start the knockout games, as he did in the group stages.

~

Andries Noppert($4.5M,Netherlands vs USA)

Noppert has kept 2 clean sheets in the group stages. The Netherlands are favorites to go through to the quarterfinals with Noppert expected to keep another clean sheet.

Defenders

Luke Shaw ($5m, England vs Senegal)

Shaw has been in fine form for England. The Man United left-back provided the assist for England’s opener against Iran in MD-1, followed by back to back clean sheets in MD-2 and MD-3 to score 15 points in 3 games. Shaw has been England’s best fantasy defender and looks the most likely to get an attacking return. England should coast to a comfortable win against Senegal if the Three Lions continue attacking the way they did at the start of the tournament.

~

Marcos Acuña ($4.5m,Argentina vs Australia)

After the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in MD-1, Lionel Scaloni made wholesale changes for Argentina’s game against Mexico in MD-2. Acuña was one of the players that came into the starting eleven as part of the tactical switch and this worked out brilliantly for the Albiceleste. Argentina kept back-to-back clean sheets and looked more threatening in attack. Acuña has the best goal and assist potential among the Argentine defenders and was unlucky to miss out on clean sheet points after getting substituted in the 59th minute on MD-3.

~

Jordi Alba($6m, Morocco vs Spain)

Alba has provided 2 assists and kept a clean sheet in two appearances. Chances will be hard to come by for teams facing Spain, especially if they continue to dominate the ball the way they have so far. Alba is a smart long-term pick.

~

Denzel Dumfries($6m, Netherlands vs USA)

Dumfries hasn’t lived up to his billing as a fantasy asset so far as he is yet to get an attacking return in the tournament. However, the Inter Milan full-back has remained solid defensively and is due a goal contribution as he has continued to take up attacking positions when the Netherlands are in possession.

~

Theo Hernandez($5m,France vs Poland)

Hernandez is the best attacker and the cheapest fantasy option from the French back line. With France expected to go far, Hernandez is a solid buy. (Caution: he’s a minor injury doubt, so be sure to check France’s confirmed lineup before the transfer deadline passes at kickoff.)

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes($9.5m, Portugal vs Switzerland)

Fernandes has been Portugal’s best player this World Cup, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists from 2 appearances, making the Man United midfielder the highest point-getter among midfielders. Fernandes is one of the very few goal-scoring premium midfielders left in the game and could score big points in the Round of 16.

~

Davy Klaassen($6m, Netherlands vs USA)

Klaassen is the best-value midfield pick available in the game. Klaassen has scored a goal and provided 2 assists in the 3 group-stage games. With Netherlands’s Round of 16 opponents USA not particularly solid in defense, Klaassen should get plenty of chances to get attacking returns.

~

Bukayo Saka($8m, England vs Senegal)

Saka is one of England’s in-form attackers going into the knockout stages, having scored twice in two appearances in the group stages. Saka will look to exploit the space left behind by Senegal’s attacking full-back Ismail Jakobs, who will have to be at his best to contain the Arsenal winger.

~

Dani Olmo($8m, Morocco vs Spain)

Olmo is Spain’s in-form attacker at the moment. Olmo has scored a goal and provided an assist in 3 appearances and plays as a winger for one of the best frontlines in the tournament. Olmo has good assist and goal potential against Morocco, who will have a tough time keeping Spain out.

~

Angel Di Maria($8.5m, Argentina vs Australia)

Di Maria is a big game player. The Juventus winger always turns up when Argentina needs him the most, be it the Copa America 2021 Final or the late winner against Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2014 World cup. Di Maria has provided 1 assist in the 3 group-stage games and has looked lively down the Argentine right flank.

Forwards

Lionel Messi ($10.5m, Argentina vs Australia)

Messi is surprisingly yet to score an open-play goal in the knockout stages of the world cup. The PSG star is in great form coming into the knockout stages and will be motivated to open his World cup Knockout stage account.

~

Richarlison($7.5m, Brazil vs South Korea)

Richarlison has been Brazil’s best player so far. In the absence of Neymar, The Tottenham striker is now Brazil’s talisman and is the best-value forward pick at $7.5 m. Richarlison could also take penalties if Neymar isn’t back before the Round of 16

~

Kylian Mbappe($11.5m, France vs Poland)

Mbappe is the highest-scoring forward in the game. The Frenchman has netted 3 goals, provided an assist in 2 starts for France, and seamlessly carried the French attack in Benzema’s absence. Playing Poland in the Round of 16, Mbappe is close to essential for MD-4.

