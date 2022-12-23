EPL GW-17: Best FPL Differentials

We get back on the Premier League track with a look at some of the best differential picks. There are some hidden gems that have gone under the radar, especially with us all having been distracted by the World Cup!

Andrew Robertson (£6.8m, 5.2%, Aston Villa vs Liverpool)

A survivor from our differential picks in GW-16, Robertson is still lowly owned, offering tremendous value since coming back into form. He grabbed two assists last time out and is fresh after watching the World Cup at home.

Luke Shaw (£4.8m, 2.4%, Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest)

Shaw impressed in a very efficient England team this World Cup, and he should slot back into the Red Devils’ lineup after some moderate rest after being eliminated in the quarterfinals. Next up is struggling Nottingham Forest who should offer potential at both ends of the pitch. Harry Maguire gets a mention after an impressive World Cup campaign. Can he make his way back into the fold?

Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m, 0.6%, Arsenal FC vs West Ham)

Nketiah is vanishingly owned even though he will be sure to start for league leading Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus is out for months with an injury picked up during the World Cup, so Nketiah will slot straight in, having proven his effectiveness in the main role last season.

Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m, 4.8%, Brentford vs Tottenham)

Another of our survivors from our GW-16. Kulusevski rewarded our faith last time out with an assist (his 2nd successive) and is the only Spurs attacker who didn’t feature in the World Cup, so he should be due for a start against a vulnerable Brentford, especially with Richarlison’s hamstring injury.

Riyad Mahrez (£7.0m, 1.4%, Leeds vs Manchester City)

Mahrez, like Haaland, didn’t feature in the World Cup, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him start this one. Leeds has conceded a fair number of goals recently, and we all know how explosively-high Mahrez’s ceiling is.

Who’s your favorite pick of our differentials? Whom do you back to return? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

