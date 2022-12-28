EPL GW-18: Best FPL Differentials

The Premier League came back with a bang in GW-17, so there were a lot of points to be found. We now have an inkling of who is right in form after the World Cup break. Here I try to find the best differential picks (especially if you have room for more Chelsea assets).

Andrew Robertson (£6.8m, 5.6%, Liverpool vs Leicester)

We’ve been recommending Robertson as a differential in these posts since GW-16, and he has tallied 9 and 8 FPL points in those two weeks despite not picking up a clean sheet. He’s still owned by only 5.6% of managers, and he faces Leicester next, giving good chances for both attacking and defensive points.

~

Tim Ream (£4.5m, 0.4%, Fulham vs Southampton)

Fulham started the post-world cup season in good form with a convincing away win at Crystal Palace. Next up is woeful Southampton looking to be headed for relegation. Then Fulham has a double week. All Fulham defenders are at bargain basement prices and hardly owned by anyone, but my choice is the experienced American who earned 14 points last time out and is the most productive Fulham defender.

~

Marc Cucurella (£5.1m, 7.9%, Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea)

With Reece James out again for a month+, many fantasy managers have a Chelsea-sized hole in defense. With Nottingham Forest next and a double-week to come, Cucurella could fill in nicely. Ben Chilwell is still out, so Cucurella is highly likely to play, and he is overdue some more attacking returns.

~

Mason Mount (£7.1m, 4.8%, Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea)

After returning a nice 10 points in GW-17, Mount also has Forest next plus a double week just over the horizon. He’s still in the differential category at 4.8% owned, so he could make a nice difference to your team.

~

Kai Havertz (£7.7m, 3.9%, Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea)

Completing a trio of Chelsea picks is Havertz who seems the locked in forward based on current form. He’s hot off a 12 point week (which included the full bonus) and has the same advantageous Chelsea schedule mentioned above.

Who’s your favorite pick of our differentials? Whom have I missed? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

~