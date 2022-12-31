Best EPL GW-19 FPL Differentials

Looking for differentials to help set your FPL team apart from the pack? Well, you've come to the right place. With its Fulham v Chelsea mini-double, GW-19 offers managers extra potential to separate themselves from their rivals. Below are some thinly-owned players who could help you do just that.

For a comprehensive list of names to consider for GW-19 that isn’t limited just to differentials, see our flagship Player Picks article.

Mason Mount (£7.8m, 8.2% ownership, CHE vs MCI, FUL vs CHE)

His excellent performance against Bournemouth resulted in a price hike, but Mount is joint-top among Potter’s men for assists and bonus points. With two bites at the apple this week, he should reward investment.

Ollie Watkins (£7.1m, 2.2% ownership, AVL vs WOL)

It’s surprising to me that someone like Darwin Nunez is so much more popular among FPL managers than Ollie Watkins. Unlike Nunez, Watkins tends to bury his chances in the back of the net. This week he faces a disorganized Wolves defense that has now gone seven straight without a clean sheet, conceding 14 goals over that span.

Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m, 5.4% ownership, CPL vs TOT)

Deki has been a revelation since joining Tottenham on loan from Juventus, providing a crucial source of creativity in a side that too often lacks spark. He has notched assists in five of his ten appearances this season, and the injuries to Richarlison and Lucas Moura mean his starts are virtually certain to continue. Recently awarded the Aftonbladet’s Guldbollen for best Swedish footballer of 2022 (much to the chagrin of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, I’m sure), Kulu will bring extra confidence into the tie with the Eagles.

Bruno Guimaraes (£5.7m, 4.4% ownership, ARS vs NEW)

Bruno G does most of the hard work in the midfield for Newcastle, controlling the ball, recycling possession, and using his eagle-eye vision to lay off those killer passes. Oh, and he scores and assists too. What more can you ask from from a midfielder with such a low price?

Manuel Akanji (£5.0m, 1.7% ownership, CHE vs MCI )

Since the injury to Dias, Akanji has been his like-for-like replacement in Pep’s setup. Akanji keeps his head in the game, stabilizing the defense while avoiding foolish fouls and yellow cards. He even attracts bonus points from time to time. Rotation is always a danger with Pep, but Akanji has started ten in a row, and one has to believe Pep will once again call his name for this clash of titans.

Raphael Varane (£4.8m, 2.3% ownership, MUN vs BOU )

I doubt I’m the only one who smells a clean sheet in this game. Varane is priced low and is underrated for defender of his caliber. Luke Shaw seems to get all the attention lately, but Varane is cheaper and trails the left back by only a single point in FPL.

Who are other differentials you’re considering this week? Any players you think will shine or flop? Any specific fixture you are targeting? How many double-gamers will be in your side? Please log in and share your thoughts below.

