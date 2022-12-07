FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Round of 16 Day 4 Review

ROUND OF 16

Morocco 0 (3) - 0 (0) Spain

Group F winners Morocco take on Group E runner-up Spain. Each team played to their best ability, Spain controlled the ball and recorded extremely high percentages of possession throughout the match while Morocco stayed solid in defence with a slightly high defensive line. Spain were able to keep the ball as much as they like as long as it did not pass the center line of the pitch. That is when Morocco players start to press with numbers on the ball holder.

The full 120 minutes came to an end goalless with only 5 attempts on goal between both teams. Spain had 2 shots on target and 1050 passes (out of which 975 were successful) while Morocco had 3 shots on target from counter attack. The penalty shootouts were painful to watch for any Spanish fan. Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassin Bounou saved 2 shots while the post help with one. The match ended when Achraf Hakimi sent Simon to the side while he tucked the ball in the middle.

Portugal 6-1 Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in the starting XI and he was replaced by Benfica rising star Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese striker score his first goal in the 17th minute assisted by Joao Felix. In the 33rd minute, Bruno Fernandez delivered a corner cross to find Pepe’s header scoring the second goal of the match.

The third goal for Portugal came in the second half at the 61st minute by Ramos to deem all Switzerland trials of a comeback useless. Four minutes later, he opened up the way for Dortmund wing back Raphael Guerreiro to score the fourth goal of the match. Raphael’s former teammate Manuel Akanji tapped in a bouncing ball from a corner kick attempt for Switzerland to score the consolation goal.

Before Ramos was substituted out with 20 minutes until the final whistle, he managed to convert Felix’ assist into goal to become the first player to score a hatrick in this edition of the World Cup. AC Milan left winger Rafael Leao came on for Bruno Fernandez in the 87th minute to score the final goal 4 minutes later to add salt to Switzerland’s wounds.