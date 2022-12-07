FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 MD-5: Quarterfinals Player Picks

World Cup Qatar has reached the quarterfinals stage, and that means your squad probably needs some attention. Here are some players to consider to add value and/or plug holes.

Goalkeepers

Yassine Bounou ($4.5M, Morocco vs Portugal )

In Morocco’s shocking Round of 16 win against Spain, Bounou was the player of the match. The Sevilla #1 managed to save every spot-kick that was on-frame, taking Morocco to the Quarterfinals. Morocco’s strong defense could yet again pull the rabbit out of the hat against a Portuguese side whose attack is arguably weaker than Spain’s.

Alisson($6M,Brazil vs Croatia)

Alisson is in fine form going into the Quarterfinals. The Liverpool #1 made several spectacular saves to restrict Korea to just one goal in the Round of 16. Brazil will look to tighten up at the back as the tournament progresses making Alisson a good long-term pick.

Defenders

Luke Shaw ($5m, England vs France)

Shaw had a steady game at left back as England coasted to a comfortable 3-0 win against Senegal. Shaw won’t have such an easy time against Dembele on France’s right flank, But England is expected to defend deep, hence improving their chances of keeping France out of their goal.

Marcos Acuña ($4.5m,Argentina vs Netherlands)

Acuña will have a key role to play if Argentina is to go through to the quarterfinal. While Acuña will have to contain Dumfries on the left flank, the Sevilla left back will look to exploit the space left behind by Dumfries, which improves the Argentine’s goal and assist potential.

Raphaël Guerreiro ($5m, Morocco vs Portugal)

In Portugal’s thumping 6-1 win in the Round of 16, Guerreiro scored a goal and provided an assist, racking up 11 fantasy points. With Morocco expected to sit deep, Guerreiro should keep a comfortable clean sheet with an added advantage of a good goal and assist potential.

Denzel Dumfries ($6m, Netherlands vs Argentina)

If you saw him play against America then you know why he’s on this list. Dumfries was the Netherlands’ best player in their Round of 16 win, scoring a goal and providing 2 assists. Although the game against Argentina in the quarter-final will be difficult, the Dutch have a considerable chance of making it through as the Argentines have looked shaky at times, making Dumfries a decent long-term pick.

Theo Hernandez ($5m,France vs England)

The best attacker and the cheapest fantasy option from the French back line, Theo makes yet another appearance in our picks. France’s Quarterfinal opponent England is expected to sit back and defend deep. With Mbappe grabbing all the attention on the left, Theo could be on the end of good goal-scoring chances, making him a great pick.

Midfielders

Phil Foden ($8.5m, France vs England)

Foden was brilliant against Senegal. The Man City attacker was England’s best player and now has a goal and 2 assists from 2 starts this World Cup. Starting the tournament as a bench warmer, Foden has forced his way into the starting eleven and will be an integral part of England’s creative department.

Bruno Fernandes ($9.5m, Morocco vs Portugal)

Fernandes is the highest point-getter among midfielders in the game. Fernandes provided an assist and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet against Switzerland in Portugal’s dominant Round of 16 win. With Ronaldo unlikely to start, Fernandes could be Portugal’s main penalty-taker and talisman, which raises his stock as a fantasy pick.

Bukayo Saka ($8m, France vs England)

Saka continued his red hot goal scoring form by notching against Senegal in the Round of 16. With not many good midfield options left in the game, Saka is close to essential for this MD.

Lucas Paqueta ($7m, Brazil vs Croatia)

Paqueta shined bright in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the Round of 16. The West Ham United midfielder scored a goal and looked lively throughout the game. The Brazil #7 will play a crucial role in anchoring Brazil’s attack from midfield and has good potential for attacking returns against Croatia.

Ivan Perisic ($7.5m, Brazil vs Croatia)

Perisic is Croatia’s main threat from the wide areas. Despite Brazil’s attacking prowess, its defense isn’t watertight. Perisic should get several chances to unlock the Brazilian defense with his pace and accurate crosses, making the Tottenham star a good pick for this MD.

Forwards

Lionel Messi ($10.5m, Netherlands vs Argentina)

After opening his World Cup knockout stage goal-scoring account and putting on a show to remember in the Round of 16, Messi will be more motivated than ever to carry Argentina into the semis for a potential mouth-watering South American Superclassico against Brazil. Leave him out at your peril

Richarlison ($7.5m, Brazil vs Croatia)

Richarlison is Brazil’s in-form player coming into the quarterfinals. Richarlison has now scored 3 goals in 3 appearances in this World Cup and spearheads the best attack in the tournament. A bargain at $7.5m.

Kylian Mbappe($11.5m, France vs England)

Mbappe has been this World Cup’s best player so far. Mbappe seems to have the Midas touch at the moment. Don’t miss out on the gold.

