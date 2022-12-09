FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Quarterfinals Day 1 Live Chat

It’s a first day of quarterfinals with big promise! Two previous winners in Argentina and Brazil feature, with a mammoth seven world cup titles between them. We also have Croatia and Netherlands — They may not have won before, but each has reached the final in recent years (2018 and 2010 respectively), so each is certainly a European heavyweight with plenty of footballing pedigree. Bring it on!

Croatia vs Brazil

Croatia has no current injury concerns, Borna Sosa expected to return to the lineup after sitting out the win over Japan last time out. Brazil was boosted last time by the return of Neymar and Danilo, and there are no new injury concerns. Defender Alex Sandro looks unlikely to feature after shaking off the injury that kept him out of the 4-1 victory over South Korea. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are out of the tournament with more serious injuries.

Prediction: 1-3

~

Netherlands vs Argentina

Netherlands has the luxury of an empty physio room as van Gaal is expected to continue with the same side that beat the USA. There are reports of an injury to Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. Elsewhere, Angel Di Maria is in contention to start.

Prediction: 2-1

What are your predictions for the quarterfinals? Which player are you backing to steal the headlines? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

~