EPL GW-25 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

We’re back with a quick turnaround after GW-24 wrapped up on Thursday evening. Neither Chelsea nor Brighton featured last time around. Brighton will now feature twice this weekend along with Man United, with the two meeting to bring the game-week to an end on Tuesday. Chelsea misses out yet again, this time joined by would-be opponent Arsenal.

All teams will feature in GW-26 with eight doubles! This weekend should see the return of the last missing players who featured in the Afcon final, most notably Sadio Mane who led his team to victory, scoring the winning penalty.

Saturday, Feb 12

Man United vs Southampton

No new injury news for Man United, with Fred looking unlikely to return as he recovers from Covid-19. Telles is available pending a test for match fitness. United features on Tuesday as well, so rotation is possible. The Saints will be glowing after a late win against Tottenham; they have no new injury concerns.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Watford vs Brighton

No fresh injury concerns at Watford, where new boss Hodgson seeks his first points. Ismaila Sarr is nearing a start, but it looks like this one comes too early after having been out with injury immediately followed by Afcon. Brighton has no notable injury concerns and were afforded a rest back in GW-24.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Toney looks set to miss out once again with a calf injury, while new-boy Eriksen is not yet match fit enough even for the bench. Elsewhere, Janelt is expected to return from an abdominal injury that kept him out last game-week. Kouyate may return for Palace after having won the Afcon with Senegal.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Everton vs Leeds

Lampard’s start to life at Goodison Park isn’t helped by midfielders Gray and Doucoure both being out for this one (the latter returning in March) along with defensive pair Godfrey and Mina. Cooper, Phillips and Bamford remain out for Leeds. However, Klich should be available after overcoming cramp.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Norwich vs Man City

All of Norwich’s problems are at the back, with their forwards fit and chipping in with goals and assists. Sorensen, Omobamidele and Kabak remain out. The Citizens are looking in good shape (good for Pep, not for roulette gamblers), with only Palmer and Jesus out from the squad (no return dates yet). Man City plays a Champions League match on Tuesday, so rotation may be even worse than usual (and UCL fantasy managers should come back to NMA for picks, previews etc and take care of their UCL fantasy teams!)

Prediction: 0-2

Sunday, Feb 13

Spurs vs Wolves

Spurs are licking their wounds after a late Spursy loss at home to Southampton last time out. They’ll be without the trio of Dier, Tanganga and Skipp. Moutinho looks to sit out for this one for Wolves along with Boly and Hwang who are nearing returns from long-term injuries.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

The Magpies injury problems at the back aren’t letting up, with last game’s goalscorer Trippier 50-50 to miss this one with a calf injury, and new-boy loanee Targett inelligible against his parent club. Long-term absentees Ritchie, Clark and Fernandez round out the magpie sideline. Konsa will miss out suspended for Villa, which means Chambers should make his first start for the club. Buendia picked up a knock last time out and is set to miss out.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Burnley vs Liverpool

The Clarets have managed to pick up points in each of their last three outings, but they still remain rock bottom, albeit with four games in hand. Taylor looks unlikely to return for this one. Salah should be ready to start after a 20-minute run-out Thursday, but Afcon winner Mane may sit on the bench and watch Diogo Jota continue his purple patch. Caveat: Inter looms on Liverpool’s horizon for a Wednesday Champions League clash, so table-bottom Burnley might not be Klopp’s greatest worry.

Prediction: 0-2

~

Leicester vs West Ham

Talisman Vardy remains out till March along with defenders Evans and Castagne. Bertrand and Fofana remain out with long-term injuries without a return date. Masuaku looks unlikely to return for West Ham this time around, with Ogbonna remaining out.

Tuesday, Feb 15

Man United vs Brighton

Both teams play on Saturday so this should be an interesting one. Rotation may be on the cards.

Prediction: 2-1

What are your predictions for this game-week? Please join us in our FPL & Fantrax virtual pub comment section as we face our deadlines, post the lineups, share late-breaking news, and then chat live while the games play out in GW-25!

