NMA-11 Cup - Round-1 Results and Round-2 Draw

GW-24 was Round-1 proper of the NMA-11 cup. There were 40 head-to-head fixtures comprising the 32 ‘non-league’ teams who made it through the qualifying round together with the 48 ‘league 1’ and ‘league 2’ teams based on NMA-11 league positions after week 20.

There were plenty of goals around this week, so there was some very high scoring for a single week, with 91 teams in the league overall breaking the 100-point mark, which is normally the sign of a good week. In fact, 13 teams broke the 150-point mark, including four who were participating in the cup this week. Additionally, Chelsea and Brighton didn’t have a game at all, and a few teams suffered badly from no-shows.

As usual with the head-to-head format, some comparatively low-scoring teams won through, and several high-scoring teams fell. The unluckiest team of the round must surely be Jfdi (aka Salford City) who scored 151.5 points, the 12-best score in the entire league, but came up against Lua Lua (aka Cheltenham Town) who scored a league second best 166.5. At the other end of the luck spectrum was Voetbal FC (aka Hungerford Town) who prevailed 69.5:48.5 against Dreaming United (Havant & Waterlooville).

Here are the Round 1 results in full:

NMA-11 Cup Round 1 results ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team Sunderland Team OGL1 107.5 : 121.5 Team DipoleFC Rotherham United Ipswich Town THKSFIGHT 137.5 : 118.5 Team msneezie31 Accrington Stanley Aldershot Town [TYF] Coolmend 73 : 32 man u Guiseley Salford City Jfdi 151.5 : 166.5 Lua Lua Cheltenham Town Swindon Town 2NE1 138 : 79.5 Team duckers Hartlepool United Oxford City Team JBautista125 51.5 : 123 MKH Shrewsbury Town Harrogate Town Ano's team 2021/22 118.5 : 50.5 Dark Storm FC Brackley Town Forest Green Rovers [TyF] Saint Gakkos 138.5 : 142 Team ivangyc Oxford United Slough Town teamanjewood 82 : 137 Fantastic XI Gillingham Tranmere Rovers Lowmer 140.5 : 162.5 Killer Quokka Wigan Athletic Sheffield Wednesday Team buitre 104.5 : 112 Team wengc1980 Chesterfield Plymouth Argyle [TyF] That’s What She Saïd 128.5 : 67.5 Team DongRom Northampton Town Mansfield Town Team AddisBuna 104 : 88 Team lifo Barnet Rochdale Galbatoreix 122 : 93.5 Team Enadiz2015 Milton Keynes Dons Woking HardasChuck 59.5 : 138.5 Team donnelly2007 Chippenham Town Wrexham Team BrotherGreat 143.5 : 105.5 Team KenM Walsall Torquay United Team intheorist 78 : 139.5 Team Pikey666 Colchester United Stockport County Bottlers 54.5 : 128 Pigs F.C Scunthorpe United Weymouth Team CathalDonnelly 142 : 135 Christian Soldiers Grimsby Town Kidderminster Harriers Team tampatonz 106 : 126.5 Team Baziu Port Vale Dorking Wanderers Team Dhivakhar 52.5 : 111 Ultimate AGFC Bristol Rovers Charlton Athletic Team redstoglory 139 : 128.5 Team Shabusen Stevenage Morecambe Team BlueBloodedx 94.5 : 72 VNPlayboyBackNartPro Dagenham & Redbridge Lincoln City Team c444si 152 : 65.5 Team JackMcC98 King's Lynn Town Leamington Team sean_mck23 68 : 108.5 Team minhtruong Eastleigh Portsmouth Team BOOMSHAKALAKAS 80 : 112.5 Cactus Functus Exeter City Altrincham FC Goldie 147 : 134 Vidukas Bar and Grill Boreham Wood Barrow Team G2FC 96.5 : 76.5 Team mandamus Yeovil Town Havant & Waterlooville Dreaming United 48.5 : 69.5 Voetbal FC Hungerford Town Crawley Town Team saxo 122 : 116 Team 1998jjb Burton Albion Bromley Team nadeemramsing 86.5 : 146.5 Team SuperPatco Carlisle United Leyton Orient Wednesday23 121.5 : 82 JR Macadoff Dartford Sutton United Team stormtrooper84 141 : 73.5 Team Ras_Taf Alfreton Town Bradford City Team nickbrown1969 97.5 : 27.5 Team ChelseaFan2015 Blyth Spartans Newport County AFC Team TennisBone 120.5 : 108.5 Hooligans United Fleetwood Town Gloucester City Team emphimy 62.5 : 108.5 Easton FC Crewe Alexandra Doncaster Rovers Team taquito 127.5 : 101.5 Team 3timelucky AFC Wimbledon Wycombe Wanderers Kostas Hotspurs 92 : 141 Team Stijnen Cambridge United Bolton Wanderers [TyF] London_FC 119.5 : 57 Team DasBoots Dulwich Hamlet FC Halifax Town Awthena FC 75.5 : 83.5 Six times Oldham Athletic

There weren’t many very close matches, with only four of the fixtures having a winning margin of less than 10 points. The closest game was another high-quality match-up: Team ivangyc (aka Oxford United) beating [TyF] Saint Gakkos (aka Forest Green Rovers) 142:138.5.

At the other extreme, Team c444si (aka Lincoln City) beat Team JackMcC98 (King’s Lynn Town) 152:65.5, that’s an impressive winning margin of 86.5 points, enough on its own to defeat quite a few teams.

40 teams have made it through to Round 2, where they will fight it out to be one of the 20 lower-ranked teams in Round 3 where the Premier League and Championship teams will enter the competition. Here is the draw for Round 2:

NMA-11 Cup Round 2 fixtures ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team Charlton Athletic Team redstoglory v Team Pikey666 Colchester United Gillingham Fantastic XI v Ultimate AGFC Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Team DipoleFC v Team taquito Doncaster Rovers Wrexham Team BrotherGreat v Team G2FC Barrow Lincoln City Team c444si v THKSFIGHT Ipswich Town Scunthorpe United Pigs F.C v Team TennisBone Newport County AFC Oldham Athletic Six times v Team CathalDonnelly Weymouth Rochdale Galbatoreix v Team ivangyc Oxford United Cambridge United Team Stijnen v Team nickbrown1969 Bradford City Harrogate Town Ano's team 2021/22 v Team SuperPatco Carlisle United Cheltenham Town Lua Lua v Team wengc1980 Chesterfield Swindon Town 2NE1 v Team minhtruong Eastleigh Hungerford Town Voetbal FC v Team donnelly2007 Chippenham Town Bolton Wanderers [TyF] London_FC v Team AddisBuna Mansfield Town Morecambe Team BlueBloodedx v [TyF] That’s What She Saïd Plymouth Argyle Wigan Athletic Killer Quokka v MKH Shrewsbury Town Exeter City Cactus Functus v Team Baziu Port Vale Leyton Orient Wednesday23 v FC Goldie Altrincham Crawley Town Team saxo v Team stormtrooper84 Sutton United Aldershot Town [TYF] Coolmend v Easton FC Crewe Alexandra

Round 2 will take place in DGW-26, which runs from the 19th to the 24th February. There will be eight teams playing twice, so it should be a big scoring week for many. Now is the time to start planning — at least line up a barn-door watch-list aimed at the DGW!

