NMA-11 Cup - Round-1 Results and Round-2 Draw

GW-24 was Round-1 proper of the NMA-11 cup. There were 40 head-to-head fixtures comprising the 32 ‘non-league’ teams who made it through the qualifying round together with the 48 ‘league 1’ and ‘league 2’ teams based on NMA-11 league positions after week 20.
There were plenty of goals around this week, so there was some very high scoring for a single week, with 91 teams in the league overall breaking the 100-point mark, which is normally the sign of a good week. In fact, 13 teams broke the 150-point mark, including four who were participating in the cup this week. Additionally, Chelsea and Brighton didn’t have a game at all, and a few teams suffered badly from no-shows.
As usual with the head-to-head format, some comparatively low-scoring teams won through, and several high-scoring teams fell. The unluckiest team of the round must surely be Jfdi (aka Salford City) who scored 151.5 points, the 12-best score in the entire league, but came up against Lua Lua (aka Cheltenham Town) who scored a league second best 166.5. At the other end of the luck spectrum was Voetbal FC (aka Hungerford Town) who prevailed 69.5:48.5 against Dreaming United (Havant & Waterlooville).
Here are the Round 1 results in full:
NMA-11 Cup Round 1 results
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|Score
|:
|Score
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|Score
|:
|Score
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Sunderland
|Team OGL1
|107.5
|:
|121.5
|Team DipoleFC
|Rotherham United
|Ipswich Town
|THKSFIGHT
|137.5
|:
|118.5
|Team msneezie31
|Accrington Stanley
|Aldershot Town
|[TYF] Coolmend
|73
|:
|32
|man u
|Guiseley
|Salford City
|Jfdi
|151.5
|:
|166.5
|Lua Lua
|Cheltenham Town
|Swindon Town
|2NE1
|138
|:
|79.5
|Team duckers
|Hartlepool United
|Oxford City
|Team JBautista125
|51.5
|:
|123
|MKH
|Shrewsbury Town
|Harrogate Town
|Ano's team 2021/22
|118.5
|:
|50.5
|Dark Storm FC
|Brackley Town
|Forest Green Rovers
|[TyF] Saint Gakkos
|138.5
|:
|142
|Team ivangyc
|Oxford United
|Slough Town
|teamanjewood
|82
|:
|137
|Fantastic XI
|Gillingham
|Tranmere Rovers
|Lowmer
|140.5
|:
|162.5
|Killer Quokka
|Wigan Athletic
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Team buitre
|104.5
|:
|112
|Team wengc1980
|Chesterfield
|Plymouth Argyle
|[TyF] That’s What She Saïd
|128.5
|:
|67.5
|Team DongRom
|Northampton Town
|Mansfield Town
|Team AddisBuna
|104
|:
|88
|Team lifo
|Barnet
|Rochdale
|Galbatoreix
|122
|:
|93.5
|Team Enadiz2015
|Milton Keynes Dons
|Woking
|HardasChuck
|59.5
|:
|138.5
|Team donnelly2007
|Chippenham Town
|Wrexham
|Team BrotherGreat
|143.5
|:
|105.5
|Team KenM
|Walsall
|Torquay United
|Team intheorist
|78
|:
|139.5
|Team Pikey666
|Colchester United
|Stockport County
|Bottlers
|54.5
|:
|128
|Pigs F.C
|Scunthorpe United
|Weymouth
|Team CathalDonnelly
|142
|:
|135
|Christian Soldiers
|Grimsby Town
|Kidderminster Harriers
|Team tampatonz
|106
|:
|126.5
|Team Baziu
|Port Vale
|Dorking Wanderers
|Team Dhivakhar
|52.5
|:
|111
|Ultimate AGFC
|Bristol Rovers
|Charlton Athletic
|Team redstoglory
|139
|:
|128.5
|Team Shabusen
|Stevenage
|Morecambe
|Team BlueBloodedx
|94.5
|:
|72
|VNPlayboyBackNartPro
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|Lincoln City
|Team c444si
|152
|:
|65.5
|Team JackMcC98
|King's Lynn Town
|Leamington
|Team sean_mck23
|68
|:
|108.5
|Team minhtruong
|Eastleigh
|Portsmouth
|Team BOOMSHAKALAKAS
|80
|:
|112.5
|Cactus Functus
|Exeter City
|Altrincham
|FC Goldie
|147
|:
|134
|Vidukas Bar and Grill
|Boreham Wood
|Barrow
|Team G2FC
|96.5
|:
|76.5
|Team mandamus
|Yeovil Town
|Havant & Waterlooville
|Dreaming United
|48.5
|:
|69.5
|Voetbal FC
|Hungerford Town
|Crawley Town
|Team saxo
|122
|:
|116
|Team 1998jjb
|Burton Albion
|Bromley
|Team nadeemramsing
|86.5
|:
|146.5
|Team SuperPatco
|Carlisle United
|Leyton Orient
|Wednesday23
|121.5
|:
|82
|JR Macadoff
|Dartford
|Sutton United
|Team stormtrooper84
|141
|:
|73.5
|Team Ras_Taf
|Alfreton Town
|Bradford City
|Team nickbrown1969
|97.5
|:
|27.5
|Team ChelseaFan2015
|Blyth Spartans
|Newport County AFC
|Team TennisBone
|120.5
|:
|108.5
|Hooligans United
|Fleetwood Town
|Gloucester City
|Team emphimy
|62.5
|:
|108.5
|Easton FC
|Crewe Alexandra
|Doncaster Rovers
|Team taquito
|127.5
|:
|101.5
|Team 3timelucky
|AFC Wimbledon
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Kostas Hotspurs
|92
|:
|141
|Team Stijnen
|Cambridge United
|Bolton Wanderers
|[TyF] London_FC
|119.5
|:
|57
|Team DasBoots
|Dulwich Hamlet
|FC Halifax Town
|Awthena FC
|75.5
|:
|83.5
|Six times
|Oldham Athletic
There weren’t many very close matches, with only four of the fixtures having a winning margin of less than 10 points. The closest game was another high-quality match-up: Team ivangyc (aka Oxford United) beating [TyF] Saint Gakkos (aka Forest Green Rovers) 142:138.5.
At the other extreme, Team c444si (aka Lincoln City) beat Team JackMcC98 (King’s Lynn Town) 152:65.5, that’s an impressive winning margin of 86.5 points, enough on its own to defeat quite a few teams.
40 teams have made it through to Round 2, where they will fight it out to be one of the 20 lower-ranked teams in Round 3 where the Premier League and Championship teams will enter the competition. Here is the draw for Round 2:
NMA-11 Cup Round 2 fixtures
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|v
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|v
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Charlton Athletic
|Team redstoglory
|v
|Team Pikey666
|Colchester United
|Gillingham
|Fantastic XI
|v
|Ultimate AGFC
|Bristol Rovers
|Rotherham United
|Team DipoleFC
|v
|Team taquito
|Doncaster Rovers
|Wrexham
|Team BrotherGreat
|v
|Team G2FC
|Barrow
|Lincoln City
|Team c444si
|v
|THKSFIGHT
|Ipswich Town
|Scunthorpe United
|Pigs F.C
|v
|Team TennisBone
|Newport County AFC
|Oldham Athletic
|Six times
|v
|Team CathalDonnelly
|Weymouth
|Rochdale
|Galbatoreix
|v
|Team ivangyc
|Oxford United
|Cambridge United
|Team Stijnen
|v
|Team nickbrown1969
|Bradford City
|Harrogate Town
|Ano's team 2021/22
|v
|Team SuperPatco
|Carlisle United
|Cheltenham Town
|Lua Lua
|v
|Team wengc1980
|Chesterfield
|Swindon Town
|2NE1
|v
|Team minhtruong
|Eastleigh
|Hungerford Town
|Voetbal FC
|v
|Team donnelly2007
|Chippenham Town
|Bolton Wanderers
|[TyF] London_FC
|v
|Team AddisBuna
|Mansfield Town
|Morecambe
|Team BlueBloodedx
|v
|[TyF] That’s What She Saïd
|Plymouth Argyle
|Wigan Athletic
|Killer Quokka
|v
|MKH
|Shrewsbury Town
|Exeter City
|Cactus Functus
|v
|Team Baziu
|Port Vale
|Leyton Orient
|Wednesday23
|v
|FC Goldie
|Altrincham
|Crawley Town
|Team saxo
|v
|Team stormtrooper84
|Sutton United
|Aldershot Town
|[TYF] Coolmend
|v
|Easton FC
|Crewe Alexandra
Round 2 will take place in DGW-26, which runs from the 19th to the 24th February. There will be eight teams playing twice, so it should be a big scoring week for many. Now is the time to start planning — at least line up a barn-door watch-list aimed at the DGW!
Did you take part in Round 1, and if so how did you fare? Are you in Round 2? If so, let’s hear from you about your chances. Please log in and share in the comments!
