UCL: MD7 Pre-deadline & Live Chat

High profile clashes are set to take place starting tonight with PSG hosting Real Madrid with the stars of both teams struggling to make the cut for the starting XI

Spain v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final Photo by Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Matchday 7 Build-Up

UCL matchday 7 will take place over two weeks. The best tip I can give is to pick as many players as you can from the first week’s matches, using only four or five spots on players from next week to reduce the risk of injury surprises. When we start trading for matchday 8, we will get three free transfers to reorganise for matchdays spanning two days each. Most important for all is that Pep roulette will not play a factor this time around since the starting lineups will be available for all managers to see, but predicting which player is going to shine for the Citizens tonight remains a challenge!

Paris Saint-Germain Training Session
Neymar is on track to be available for PSG, will he make the starting lineup?
Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

If you missed it, it is worth going back to check on NMA’s UCL Matchday 7 Preview. My fellow author and UCL expert Sraxan has also given us his insights on MD7 player picks, and Olakunle shared his plan for tackling the tricky upcoming Matchday 7!.

Settling Waters

It was just a year ago when all English clubs had to play their away games at neutral grounds which probably helped two of them to reach the finals before Chelsea was crowned UCL Winners over Man City. This season, only Chelsea will be playing their first leg at home since the Manchester clubs and Liverpool won their respective groups.

The rules and guidelines imposed by UEFA to control COVID-19 within UCL did not come into play at all this season but what happened with Tottenham Hotspurs in the UEFA Conference League could occur at any minute. Spurs were disqualified from the European competition after failing to attend their match, claiming insufficient player availability. However UEFA determined that protocol was not followed and Spurs should have played the match. This remains a grey area and the facts are difficult to ascertain.

The same happened during one game week of Italian football where districts did not allow teams to travel outbound due to the supposed number of infections. However, the football authorities found it unnecessary and consequently some teams showed up fully dressed awaiting absent opponents.

Thankfully waters seem to be calming. Let’s hope all further drama occurs where it should: on the football pitch.

Crazy Monday - Injury/suspension/participation Updates

Considering half of MD7 matches will be played one week from now, please try to avoid any doubtful players for those matches.

Note: Sporting CP and Benfica have no reported injuries at the time of writing.

MD7 Suspension / Injury list

﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status
﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status
PSG Sergio Ramos Calf February Out
Herrera Thigh February Out
Neymar Ankle February Doubtful
Real Madrid Mariano Diaz Thigh February Out
Karim Benzema Muscle February Doubtful
Ferland Mendy Muscle February Doubtful
Man City Benjamin Mendy Suspended by club
Kyle Walker Suspended
Jack Grealish shin February Out
Gabriel Jesus Knock February Out
Liverpool Divock Origi Knee February Doubtful
Inter Milan Carlos Correa Muscle February Out
Nicolo Barella Suspended
Robin Gosens Thigh March Out
Alessandro Bastoni Ankle February Doubtful
Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer Meniscus May Out
Leon Goretzka Foot February Out
Alphonso Davies Heart April Out
Jamal Musiala COVID February Out
Stanisic thigh February Doubtful
Salzburg Bernardo Knee February Out
Junuzovic Heel February Out
Sesko Thigh February Out
Lille Renato Sanches Groin February Doubtful
Isaac Lihadji Thigh February Doubtful
Chelsea Reece James Thigh February Doubtful
Mason Mount Muscle February Doubtful
Loftus-Cheek Knock February Doubtful
Ben Chilwell Knock Summer Out
Villarreal Gerard Moreno Muscle February Doubtful
Ruben Pena Shoulder Unknown Out
Coquelin Achilles tendon Unknown Out
Juventus Giorgio Chiellini Calf February Doubtful
Bernardeschi Muscle February Doubtful
Federico Chiesa Meniscus Summer Out
Atletico Griezmann Thigh March Out
Daniel Wass knee March Out
Jose Gimenez COVID February Doubtful
Yannick Carrasco COVID February Doubtful
Man Utd Edinson Cavani Groin February Doubtful
Nemanja Matic Shin February Doubtful
Mason Greenwood Suspended by club
Fred COVID February Doubtful
Eric Baily Ankle February Doubtful
Ajax Stekelenburg Unknown End of Season Out
Brian Brobby Knee March Out

~

Keep an eye on the comments section for press conference reports and any other status updates before today’s deadline. Good luck to everyone!

~

How’s your team faring? It is unlimited transfer period now, Do you have any tactical questions? And which matches do you plan / wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

~

