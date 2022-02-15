UCL: MD7 Pre-deadline & Live Chat

Matchday 7 Build-Up

UCL matchday 7 will take place over two weeks. The best tip I can give is to pick as many players as you can from the first week’s matches, using only four or five spots on players from next week to reduce the risk of injury surprises. When we start trading for matchday 8, we will get three free transfers to reorganise for matchdays spanning two days each. Most important for all is that Pep roulette will not play a factor this time around since the starting lineups will be available for all managers to see, but predicting which player is going to shine for the Citizens tonight remains a challenge!

If you missed it, it is worth going back to check on NMA’s UCL Matchday 7 Preview. My fellow author and UCL expert Sraxan has also given us his insights on MD7 player picks, and Olakunle shared his plan for tackling the tricky upcoming Matchday 7!.

Settling Waters

It was just a year ago when all English clubs had to play their away games at neutral grounds which probably helped two of them to reach the finals before Chelsea was crowned UCL Winners over Man City. This season, only Chelsea will be playing their first leg at home since the Manchester clubs and Liverpool won their respective groups.

The rules and guidelines imposed by UEFA to control COVID-19 within UCL did not come into play at all this season but what happened with Tottenham Hotspurs in the UEFA Conference League could occur at any minute. Spurs were disqualified from the European competition after failing to attend their match, claiming insufficient player availability. However UEFA determined that protocol was not followed and Spurs should have played the match. This remains a grey area and the facts are difficult to ascertain.

The same happened during one game week of Italian football where districts did not allow teams to travel outbound due to the supposed number of infections. However, the football authorities found it unnecessary and consequently some teams showed up fully dressed awaiting absent opponents.

Thankfully waters seem to be calming. Let’s hope all further drama occurs where it should: on the football pitch.

Crazy Monday - Injury/suspension/participation Updates

Considering half of MD7 matches will be played one week from now, please try to avoid any doubtful players for those matches.

Note: Sporting CP and Benfica have no reported injuries at the time of writing.

MD7 Suspension / Injury list ﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status ﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status PSG Sergio Ramos Calf February Out Herrera Thigh February Out Neymar Ankle February Doubtful Real Madrid Mariano Diaz Thigh February Out Karim Benzema Muscle February Doubtful Ferland Mendy Muscle February Doubtful Man City Benjamin Mendy Suspended by club Kyle Walker Suspended Jack Grealish shin February Out Gabriel Jesus Knock February Out Liverpool Divock Origi Knee February Doubtful Inter Milan Carlos Correa Muscle February Out Nicolo Barella Suspended Robin Gosens Thigh March Out Alessandro Bastoni Ankle February Doubtful Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer Meniscus May Out Leon Goretzka Foot February Out Alphonso Davies Heart April Out Jamal Musiala COVID February Out Stanisic thigh February Doubtful Salzburg Bernardo Knee February Out Junuzovic Heel February Out Sesko Thigh February Out Lille Renato Sanches Groin February Doubtful Isaac Lihadji Thigh February Doubtful Chelsea Reece James Thigh February Doubtful Mason Mount Muscle February Doubtful Loftus-Cheek Knock February Doubtful Ben Chilwell Knock Summer Out Villarreal Gerard Moreno Muscle February Doubtful Ruben Pena Shoulder Unknown Out Coquelin Achilles tendon Unknown Out Juventus Giorgio Chiellini Calf February Doubtful Bernardeschi Muscle February Doubtful Federico Chiesa Meniscus Summer Out Atletico Griezmann Thigh March Out Daniel Wass knee March Out Jose Gimenez COVID February Doubtful Yannick Carrasco COVID February Doubtful Man Utd Edinson Cavani Groin February Doubtful Nemanja Matic Shin February Doubtful Mason Greenwood Suspended by club Fred COVID February Doubtful Eric Baily Ankle February Doubtful Ajax Stekelenburg Unknown End of Season Out Brian Brobby Knee March Out

Keep an eye on the comments section for press conference reports and any other status updates before today’s deadline. Good luck to everyone!

It is unlimited transfer period now

