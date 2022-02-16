GW-26 FPL Player Picks

After a mini-double (and mini-blank) last game-week, we’re back in full swing with a packed out game-week! We have eight teams featuring in this double game-week: Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Tottenham, Watford and Wolves. Chelsea now returns as the FIFA Club World Cup champions after an extra-time win while missing back in GW-25 (as was would-be opponent Arsenal).

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1, ARS vs BRE, ARS vs WOL): The obvious choice for this DGW, Ramsdale has two consecutive clean-sheets and looks to be good value with two home fixtures against Brentford and Wolves, the latter having lost 1-0 to Arsenal only the other week.

~

Ben Foster (£4.1, AVL vs WAT, WAT vs CPL): The Hornets haven’t exactly been keeping the ball out of the net recently, but they should show signs of tightening under Roy Hodgson. Foster has one clean-sheet in his last three matches and faces two sides who both blanked last time out.

Defenders

Conor Coady (£4.7, WOL vs LEI, ARS vs WOL): He recorded a clean-sheet last week, seeing Wolves move up into 7th. They’re looking tight at the back, and a DGW gives Coady an opportunity to grab more clean-sheet points; Arsenal hasn’t been scoring many goals recently, so this should increase his chances.

~

Marc Guéhi (£4.5, CPL vs CHE, WAT vs CPL, ): Palace ended up in a 0-0 stalemate last time out and generally look dogged at the back. A game against Watford should give Guehi a good chance to do the same again, with his other game coming against Chelsea, who may not be 100% after being pushed all the way in the FIFA Club World Cup last week and looking ahead to Champions League next.

~

Andrew Robertson (£7.1, LIV vs NOR, LIV vs LEE: A great option with two home fixtures against two struggling sides. Robertson is a differential over TAA, with just over 6% ownership, having performed better than TAA recently. These games will offer points at both ends of the pitch for Robertson, and he’s worth having even with the rotation risk of Tsimikas. Caveat: Be sure he survives today’s UCL action before committing.

Midfielders

Mo Salah (£13.0, LIV vs NOR, LIV vs LEE): A complete no-brainer. Salah is determined and will surely do some serious damage to the two struggling opponents here. Salah was eased back last game-week after returning from the Afcon final, but he’ll be starting this one. Too risky to go without (assuming he gets through midweek UCL okay).

~

Bukayo Saka (£6.4, ARS vs BRE, ARS vs WOL): Arsenal has stuttered a bit in front of goal the last two games, but before that Saka was their man with four goals in three. Saka is a consistent performer for the Gunners with six goals and five assists so far this season and will be relied on in this double to provide the cutting edge.

~

Jarrod Bowen (£7.0, WHU vs NEW): A rare single game-week pick, Bowen is very much in form. With two goals plus an assist in West Ham’s last two league fixtures, there’s no reason not to consider him. Next up is the rejuvenated Newcastle team missing new captain Trippier.

~

Ismaila Sarr (£5.7, AVL vs WAT, WAT vs CPL): Watford has badly missed star man Sarr who has been out injured for the past eleven game-weeks, returning for a half in GW-25. Sarr had five goals in the early part of the season, so he should lift this side, and he has two games to look forward to. He is a real differential at 3% ownership.

Forwards

Harry Kane (£12.2, MCI vs TOT, BUR vs TOT): Spurs have been in dire form recently, with three losses in the league on the bounce. Kane blanked in those three, but he did have multiple opportunities to score. Before that, Kane was scoring well with four goals from five games. Two bites at the cherry this time should at least bag him a goal.

~

Che Adams (£6.8, SOU vs EVE, SOU vs NOR): The man in form at the moment, picking up Southampton’s winners against both Spurs and Man United in the last couple of outings — and awarded four bonus points for good measure. Adams has less than 2% ownership and will be full of confidence going into this home fixture.

~

Raul Jimenez (£7.4, WOL vs LEI, ARS vs WOL): Wolves have really crept up the league table, currently in 7th ahead of Spurs and in the mix for the top four. Jimenez scored last time out against Spurs and has two matches to get another. Leicester has been leaking goals recently, so this seems a fair chance for him to score.

What do you make of our picks this game-week? How many do you have? How do you think Champions League matches before and after will affect player availability? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments!

~