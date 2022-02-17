Fantrax EPL GW-26 Player Picks

DGW-26 brings with it eight teams playing twice: Burnley, Tottenham, Watford, Palace, Liverpool, Leeds, Arsenal, and Wolves.

There are lots of options out there this week. While holding onto a few major discounts, I’m buying only double-gamers at retail.

We get early lineup information from just one match, West Ham vs Newcastle, which isn’t very helpful if you’re looking for DGW-players.

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope (BHA vs BUR, BUR Vs TOT, 14.81) You’re going to pay, but Pope is a consistent keeper who makes saves and earns points, win, lose or draw.

~

Ben Foster (AST vs WAT, WAT vs CRY, 6.70) These aren’t easy matchups, but they also aren’t terrible. Watford has been a little better at the back, which makes him less of a risk.

Defenders

Andrew Robertson (LIV vs NOR, LIV vs LEE, 12.95) Robertson would be my third choice Liverpool defender if I had an unlimited budget. But I don’t, so he’s the cheaper way into two great home matchups. If I had the budget, I’d go with TAA.

~

Hassane Kamara (AST vs WAT, WAT vs CRY, 3.56) Kamara’s away points have been phenomenal. He gets one away game at Villa and a home bonus against Palace. He’s an enabler to be able to pick up other big names. He’s also worth holding going forward as his price soars toward where it belongs.

~

Cedric Soares (ARS vs BRE, ARS vs WOL, 1.41) Speaking of enablers... With Takehiro Tomiyasu still most likely out, Cedric should start both home games against two teams not scoring a whole lot.

~

Maxwel Cornet (BUR vs CHE, WAT vs BUR, 7.57 ) I’m a sucker for DGWs (check!) and defenders playing up out of position (check!). Hosting Chelsea isn’t a good first game matchup, but he’s worth a look.

Midfielders

Son Heung-Min (MCI vs TOT, BUR vs TOT, 16.13) Two away games, including the one against Man City makes him not a “must have” for me. But, Son is a big-game player and I could see him still putting up some points in both games. Plus the second game is against lowly Burnley.

~

Michael Olise (BUR vs CHE, WAT vs BUR ) He’s an interesting choice and has been in the attack for Palace. He has been better at home than away, but I’m taking a look.

~

Emmanuel Dennis (AST vs WAT, WAT vs CRY, 11.28) He has been hit or miss recently (with his previous DGW a big fat neg-8 red-card miss), but you also know he can put up numbers. Villa and Palace are mid-table teams battling it out, so he should have chances.

Forwards

Mo Salah (LIV vs NOR, LIV vs LEE, 24.81) I’m not sure how I can leave him out this week. Two home games against two teams conceding goals makes Salah (and all Liverpool attackers) a good buy.

~

Harry Kane (MCI vs TOT, BUR vs TOT, 12.42) See Son.

~

Alexandre Lacazette (ARS vs BRE, ARS vs WOL, 6.85 ) He’s assured the start in both home matchups. He has been active when he plays. I’m looking at Saka too, but Saka is just a little pricier.

What discounts are you still holding onto? Can you fit in all the players you really want? What rotation risks worry you? Whom did I miss? Please log in and share your thoughts and questions in the comments below!

~