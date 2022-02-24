Fantrax EPL GW-27 Barn Door Player Picks

GW-26 is still underway at the time of this writing, and this article will probably be published before it finishes. Why? Because only 24 hours separates it from GW-27, so there’s no time to wait.

GW-27 may seem like a bit of a letdown, coming as it does on the heels of a DGW for eight teams. This time only Burnley plays twice — not exactly the most exciting squad to load up on. The limited menu of double-gamers, combined with the fact that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool all blank this week, means that there will probably be a tremendous amount of overlap among Fantrax teams this round. You’ll have to somehow find an unlikely differential in order to set yourself apart from the pack.

And although the compressed transfer window does apply time-pressure to our selection decisions, it also means that this is a rare barn-door edition of a Player Picks article — all price quotes are pre-adjustment and don’t yet reflect GW-26 performances. These prices will be recalculated about four hours after today’s match concludes. Grab ‘em while you can and good luck!

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope ($14.81, CRY v BUR, BUR v LEI): He’s more expensive than most GKs I’d normally recommend. But the way this guy racks up points, there is almost no way he will disappoint you over two games. I mean, he put up 76 in the month of February alone!

Martin Dubravka ($7.65, BRF v NEW): Still moderately-priced (but rising by the week!) and averaging nearly 15 ppg in 2022, the favorable match-up against Brentford’s feeble attack makes Dubravka the best choice among single-gamers if you just can’t find a way to afford Pope. And don’t feel too bad if you can’t fit in Pope for his double: Dubravka has doubles coming up in both GW-28 and GW-29.

Defenders

Charlie Taylor has been sidelined with a foot injury, opening up an opportunity for deputy Erik Pieters ($3.60, CRY v BUR, BUR v LEI) to shine in his absence. Taylor is believed to be in contention for the Crystal Palace match, but Burnley conceded only two goals over the six games Pieters played, so the Dutchman may continue to keep Taylor out even if Taylor is available. For now it may be worth barn-dooring Pieters and then following team news. Yesterday’s 12 points brings his six-match total to 65.

James Tarkowski ($15.22, CRY v BUR, BUR v LEI): Tarkowski cleared COVID protocols to make the starting lineup against Tottenham yesterday, having missed the Brighton match with a positive test result. He’ll start both games if healthy and averages over 9 ppg, so even though he’s pricey you should shoehorn him in. He put up 17 against Spurs.

Less expensive but just as nailed-on is Ben Mee ($10.26, CRY v BUR, BUR v LEI) He’s only modestly less productive than Tarkowski too, averaging 8 ppg, and he even scored a rare goal against Spurs!

The value play among Burnley defenders is Connor Roberts ($2.54, CRY v BUR, BUR v LEI). The 26 year-old Welshman has returned 11.0, 8.5, 4.5, 8.0, and 10.5 points since apparently usurping Matthew Lowton as Sean Dyche’s first-choice right back five games ago. But at $2.54 he seems a lock to return value even if he only gets one of Burnley’s two games.

Fabian Schar ($7.23, BRF v NEW): A stalwart in the center of Newcastle’s defense, Schar has two clean sheets and almost 40 points over his last four games. Another clean sheet could be in the cards when the Magpies travel to goal-shy Brentford on Saturday. Buy now and hold for Newcastle’s doubles coming up in GW-28 and GW-29.

Valentino Livramento ($12.04, SOU v NOR): Tino announced his return to full fitness with an assist and 19.5 points in his first start since December. A home tie with last-place Norwich offers him another opportunity to shine this week, and he’ll have two more in GW-28.

Samir ($3.60, MUN v WAT), Hassane Kamara ($3.48, MUN v WAT): These guys are both cheap and are both averaging more than 9 ppg. Take advantage of their low prices to create room in your budget for Burnley assets and single-game studs. Also, the Hornets have a double coming up in GW-28, so consider grabbing them now before their prices adjust.

Midfielders

Philippe Coutinho ($3.14, BHA v AVL): His returns can be all over the map, but this week his low price enables you to spend money on double-gamers. Villa also has a favorable double coming up in GW-28, so why go ahead and lock him in now?

Dwight McNeil ($12.08, CRY v BUR, BUR v LEI): McNeil never quite seems to shoot the lights out, but you can generally count on him to return something near his average of 7.55 ppg. That makes him a “buy” for Burnley’s double game-week (he collected 18 points in the GW-26 double).

Josh Brownhill ($5.68, CRY v BUR, BUR v LEI): An emerging Fantrax stud, Brownhill has two goal contributions and 46.5 points over his last three matches. At $5.68 he should be in your squad for Burnley’s double.

Kevin De Bruyne ($14.99, EVE v MCI): The Citizens now have Liverpool breathing down their necks, so I don’t see Pep resting his best player for this one. If you’re going to pay up for a single-gamer, KDB is a good choice: He put up double-digits in six of his last nine starts, and Everton is in chronic poor form.

Jadon Sancho ($4.58, MUN v WAT): At long last, Sancho finally seems to be hitting form, racking up a goal, two assists, and 37 points over his last three matches. His price and fixture are nice too.

Joseph Willock ($4.92, BRF v NEW): Already tipped by Ken M, Willock seems to be returning to last season’s scorching form. He has put up 34 points over his last three matches and is another low-priced option who could be a useful enabler this week. And as I mentioned, NEW has an upcoming “double double”, playing twice in both GW-28 and 29.

Heung-Min Son ($16.13, LEE v TOT): Yesterday’s five-point return was the first time since November the Korean failed to hit double-digits. That’s right, November.

Forwards

Maxwell Cornet ($7.57, CRY v BUR, BUR v LEI): Cornet lines up as a forward for Sean Dyche, but you can field him as D, M, or F. His returns are erratic, but he should have two chances to make your $7.57 worth it. He was given the night off against Tottenham as Dyche feels he is still building fitness after some injuries, a bout of COVID, and his AFCON exertions, but that means he should be rested and ready for the double.

Armando Broja ($7.31, SOU v NOR), Che Adams ($8.94, SOU v NOR): Southampton’s strike duo faces lowly Norwich this week. Adams tends to perform a litter better, while Broja is a little less expensive. Go with your gut here. And don’t forget, the Saints have a nice double coming up in GW-28 too.

Harry Kane ($12.42, LEE v TOT): Tottenham’s talisman is priced reasonably and faces a Leeds side that has conceded the most goals in the EPL. He also takes PKs, and Leeds gave up two of them on Wednesday.

Wout Weghorst ($1.00, CRY v BUR, BUR v LEI): Weghorst has breathed new life into Newcastle’s attack, registering a goal plus two assists over the five games he has played. He’s definitely a hit or miss type player, but priced at a buck and poised to double-dip this week, he’s a no-brainer.

Remember that SOU v NOR is the week’s opening match, so be sure to check in to our GW-27 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat for confirmed lineups for those clubs ahead of the Fantrax transfer deadline.

Are you planning to go hog-wild on Burnley assets this week, or will you be more judicious and hold on to some of your discounts? Which single-gamers are you eyeing for GW-27? Which double-gamers will you avoid? Join us in the comments and share your thoughts and plans!

