FPL and Fantrax EPL GW-27: Rate My Teams

FPL

GW-26 Results

I used my free hit in GW-26. It wasn’t as good a week as it could’ve been but, honestly I can’t complain. Mo Salah returned as captain, and I’m mad I didn’t use my triple captain, which I had considered.

TAA got only one game, and I’m not sure what I was thinking in choosing Edouard up front. All dirty-sheets for Arsenal didn’t help either.

But I’ve moved up the rankings!

~

GW-27 Plans

But now that my squad reverts to my GW-25 wreckage, I’ve got work to do with Arsenal FC and Liverpool blanking in GW-27.

I’m using three total transfers to bring in three Burnley players: Ben Mee, Dwight McNeil, and Wout Weghorst. But facing blanks, I think the extra-transfer hit makes sense. I think it’s a solid squad, with decent matchups for the returning players. With no Salah, I again must actually think about the captain. I’m going with Weghorst for now, but I have thought about Mee.

I’m holding onto my wild cards for some of these upcoming double weeks. I still have my triple captain (sadly) and bench boost.

Fantrax

I had high hopes for my GW-26 team selection but ended 63rd for the week.

Salah was Salah. Tottenham and Son surprised City, then didn’t do much in the midweek fixture. Foster is a liability, and my other differential choices didn’t make much of a difference, especially considering that I had ten players with chances to play twice.

~

GW-27 Plans

When I’m so far behind, I start to take chances: Some that make sense and maybe some that don’t. I’m not sure which is which yet, and I certainly am not done tinkering.

Right now I’m on eight Burnley players (did I really just write that?). Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill are question marks, but I feel okay about the remaining players. These are players that can compile points without goals, assists, and clean sheets, although they have chances for those too.

Besides the Burnley double players, I’m looking at Kane and Son as potential big scorers against a leaky Leeds defense. Coutinho is on the table still with that amount of cash still sitting there.

What do you think? All feedback is welcome! I still have time to make changes!

~