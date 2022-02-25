EPL GW-27 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

After a very eventful DGW-26, we’re back with a three-way blank... and a mini-double! Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all miss out this week. However, Burnley enjoys a double as the Clarets look to escape the danger zone. This will be the calm before the storm with a big double coming up in GW-28, six teams featuring. This week will be used for future planning.

Friday, Feb 25

Southampton vs Norwich

The high-flying Saints are unbeaten in four and have no new injury concerns, and are boosted by the recent return of Livramento. Norwich is back at the bottom of the table after Burnley’s win and have no new injury concerns, with forward Idah out long-term.

Prediction: 2-1

Saturday, Feb 26

Leeds vs Tottenham

Stragglers Leeds are feeling sorry for themselves after receiving that recent 6-0 hammering from Liverpool. Prospects are helped by their ongoing injury crisis, with Llorente and Koch having to face late fitness tests after missing out last time. Spurs new-boy Bentancur may sit this one out after coming off at half time in the loss to Burnley.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Brentford vs Newcastle

Out-of-form Brentford is waiting on quite a few players to return this week, with Zanka, Fosu, Eriksen and Toney facing late-fitness tests. Rejuvenated Newcastle is still in the midst of an injury crisis. Saint-Maximin will face a late fitness test after missing out last time, Manquillo and Ritchie remain out, and Trippier is out for the season.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Defender Webster will miss out for the Seagulls who are looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats, same as their opponents this week. Villa midfield duo Nakamba and Traore remain out with long-term injuries.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Ward will miss out for the Eagles, and Guiata will be touch-and-go after sitting out last time with a knee injury, Butland ready to continue deputizing. Health looks more positive for Burnley after a big win at Spurs last time out. Cornet is a doubt coming back from a foot injury, but he can hope for at least some time during Burnley’s double.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Man United vs Watford

The Red Devils left it late to equalize against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week and look to have made it through unscathed, with McTominay the only potential recent absentee after missing out mid-week. King came off early in Watford’s defeat against Palace last time out and will face a late fitness test.

Prediction: 0-2

~

Everton vs Man City

Godfrey, Mina and Gray will continue to miss out for Everton, whereas Doucoure may return after missing the last three matches with a groin injury. League leading Man City is in mostly good shape, with this weekend being too soon for Grealish to return.

Prediction: 0-2

Sunday, Feb 27

West Ham vs Wolves

Defensive issues abound for the Hammers: Ogbonna, Coufal and Masuaku are out. Lanzini may miss out after not featuring in GW-26. Wolves look good except for Nelson Semedo who pulled his hammy in the Arsenal game on Thursday.

Prediction: 1-1

Tuesday, Mar 1

Burnley vs Leicester

Note: Burnley features in a mini-double after playing on Saturday. Leicester’s injury crisis continues with Castagne, Evans and Fofana out while Vardy and Justin edge closer to return. Barnes picked up a hamstring complaint during the week and will be assessed.

Prediction: 2-1

What are your predictions for this game-week? Please join us in our FPL & Fantrax virtual pub comment section as we face our deadlines, post the lineups, share late-breaking news, and then chat live while the games play out in GW-27!

~