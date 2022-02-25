Fantrax NMA-11 Cup: Round-2 Results and Round-3 Draw

DGW-26 saw a lot of points earned in Fantrax EPL’s NMA-11 league. This coincided with Round-2 of the NMA-11 Cup in which the 40 survivors of Round 1 fought it out to join the ‘Big-24’ in Round-3. As with the previous round, even though these were all originally low-ranked teams, there were some seriously impressive scores among them, including three above the magic 200 point mark for a DGW.

As usual, the head-to-head format produced a number of close games and a few that were extremely one-sided. While Team redstoglory (aka Charlton Athletic) strolled walked over Team Pikey666 (Colchester United) by a thumping 102 point winning margin of 172:70, Team Baziu (Port Vale) managed to overcome Cactus Functus (Exeter City) by a mere half-point, 132:131.5!

The lowest winning total for the round (most fortunate team award) goes to [TYF] Coolmend (Aldershot Town), which scored only 104 (119th for the week) but prevailed against Easton FC (Crewe Alexandra) at only 86 points.

Contrast that good fortune against that of MKH (Shrewsbury Town) who scored an excellent 197.5 points (27th for the week) but went up against the aptly-named Killer Quokka (Wigan Athletic) who did kill it with a score of 210 points, the best among the teams taking part in this round, and 16th best overall for the week.

Here are the results in full

NMA-11 Cup Round 1 results ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team Charlton Athletic Team redstoglory 172 : 70 Team Pikey666 Colchester United Gillingham Fantastic XI 157.5 : 169 Ultimate AGFC Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Team DipoleFC 137 : 188 Team taquito Doncaster Rovers Wrexham Team BrotherGreat 162 : 176.5 Team G2FC Barrow Lincoln City Team c444si 127 : 147.5 THKSFIGHT Ipswich Town Scunthorpe United Pigs F.C 126 : 55 Team TennisBone Newport County AFC Oldham Athletic Six times 115.5 : 178 Team CathalDonnelly Weymouth Rochdale Galbatoreix 142.5 : 163.5 Team ivangyc Oxford United Cambridge United Team Stijnen 176.5 : 137 Team nickbrown1969 Bradford City Harrogate Town Ano's team 2021/22 171.5 : 149.5 Team SuperPatco Carlisle United Cheltenham Town Lua Lua 145 : 131.5 Team wengc1980 Chesterfield Swindon Town 2NE1 92 : 188 Team minhtruong Eastleigh Hungerford Town Voetbal FC 127 : 96.5 Team donnelly2007 Chippenham Town Bolton Wanderers [TyF] London_FC 130 : 192 Team AddisBuna Mansfield Town Morecambe Team BlueBloodedx 161.5 : 204.5 [TyF] That’s What She Saïd Plymouth Argyle Wigan Athletic Killer Quokka 213 : 197.5 MKH Shrewsbury Town Exeter City Cactus Functus 131.5 : 132 Team Baziu Port Vale Leyton Orient Wednesday23 210 : 180.5 FC Goldie Altrincham Crawley Town Team saxo 187 : 192.5 Team stormtrooper84 Sutton United Aldershot Town [TYF] Coolmend 104 : 86 Easton FC Crewe Alexandra

Of the 20 teams that made it through this round, four ‘non-league’ teams are left, having so far made it through the qualifying round and the two rounds proper. These are Team CathalDonnelly (Weymouth), Team minhtruong (Eastleigh), Voetbal FC (Hungerford Town) and the most fortunate team of the round [TYF] Coolmend (Aldershot Town).

Round-3 Draw

The Round-3 Draw for the FA Cup is a much-televised event where a really small team already punching above its weight can strike it lucky with a tie against a legendary Premier League team. While there isn’t quite as much riding on our fantasy cup, I’m sure there are one or two managers hoping to draw a ‘top’ team so that they can cause an upset. [Editor’s note: I’m a coward who would rather a minnow and survive to “Die Another Day.”]

The pairings:

NMA-11 Cup Round 3 fixtures ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team Ipswich Town THKSFIGHT v [TyF] Ozdal City Reading Birmingham City OGZ Hall Of Fame v Team Openworldgrady Cardiff City Peterborough United Young Lions FA v PPQ Norwich City Hull City [TyF] KOBRADOVICH v Team taquito Doncaster Rovers Blackburn Rovers Team Rockdelux v Team durotrulo West Bromwich Albion Huddersfield Town [TyF] CutThroatPiranhas v Ultimate AGFC Bristol Rovers Port Vale Team Baziu v Team paulys_dreamteam Everton Weymouth Team CathalDonnelly v Smoke & Mirrors Sheffield United Scunthorpe United Pigs F.C v Team stormtrooper84 Sutton United Brentford DISCO ARGYLE v Team JenJen11 Liverpool Crystal Palace Jay spearing v Team Messi4ever Queens Park Rangers Aston Villa Team Colecole v 183168 Manchester City Fulham Team Chris_Manfredi v Sir Boy United FC Bournemouth Charlton Athletic Team redstoglory v Voetbal FC Hungerford Town Coventry City Team DavidBrian v Team MIFFY_FC Wolverhampton Wanderers Oxford United Team ivangyc v Team AddisBuna Mansfield Town Wigan Athletic Killer Quokka v Alehouse WAGs Barnsley Chelsea ching v [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 Burnley Plymouth Argyle [TyF] That’s What She Saïd v EPL GALACTICO'S Tottenham Hotspur Millwall AREIRTE HELLAS v Team Stijnen Cambridge United Leeds United Team Captaingerrard v Lua Lua Cheltenham Town Harrogate Town Ano's team 2021/22 v Team sakiv Blackpool Leicester City Paphos Toffees v The Motley Crewe Southampton Swansea City Ledang LFC v Team JCUnited1 Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United Shock The Monkey v Aletico JP Luton Town Arsenal Team stallexpress v [TYF] Coolmend Aldershot Town Newcastle United cincyman v Team minhtruong Eastleigh Nottingham Forest okieS v Omonoia FC Bristol City Derby County Whithy Dragons v [TyF] Ragasaki Stoke City Middlesbrough Team SouthHorizons v Team G2FC Barrow Watford Tolaria v Wednesday23 Leyton Orient West Ham United GREEK SUNSEEKER v Sparta FC Preston North End

~

This random draw has spit out some intriguing fixtures, including two that pit a ‘Premier League’ team against a ‘non-league’ opponent:

Team stallexpress (Arsenal) vs [TYF] Coolmend (Aldershot Town)

(Arsenal) vs [TYF] Coolmend (Aldershot Town) cincyman (Newcastle) vs Team minhtruong (Eastleigh)

While the ‘big’ two will strongly fancy their chances, they also won’t want to be the victim of a major upset!

Blog editor Jeff will be hoping that his opponent doesn’t repeat the feat of being the top scorer for the round, as his Alehouse WAGs (Barnsley) takes on Killer Quokka (Wigan Athletic).

[

Editor’s note: We’re doomed!

]

I will be hoping that history doesn’t repeat itself, since remarkably my own team The Motley Crewe (Southampton) is pitted against Paphos Toffees (Leicester), the same match as in round three in last year’s competition, when the Toffees ran out comfortable winners.

Round 2 will take place in DGW-28, which runs from the March 5th to the 11th. At the time of writing, there will be six teams playing twice, so there should be plenty of points available, especially to short-sighted tactical teams that sacrifice long-term strategic value to win now.

So now is the time to start planning — at least line up a barn-door watch-list aimed at DGW-28!

~

Did you take part in Round 2? If so, how did you fare? Are you in Round 3? If so, let’s hear from you about your chances. Please log in and share in the comments, and try not to whine as much as editor Jeff! [Editor’s note: Quip written by editor Jeff :) ]

