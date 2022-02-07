EPL GW-24: Rate My FPL and Fantrax Teams

FPL:

GW-23 was a forgettable week to say the least. I scored just above the average, but even that felt pretty lucky.

I’m ready for Captain-for-life Mo Salah to return so I don’t have to make bad choices like I did in GW-23. I went with the seemingly-surefire thought that a top-scoring forward playing a double would be a safe choice, but Emmanuel Dennis had other ideas.

Here’s where I currently stand:

Arsenal Fans: 59,307

USA: 15,918

Overall 466,503

NMA: 942

What’s Next:

I was really close to using a chip this week. I’m floundering, and I need to move up in the rankings. But there’s a double week coming up soon, so I’m going to wait a little bit. Plus it’s one week further away from the COVID spike, which hopefully we have seen the worst of.

Chelsea blanks this week, so Mason Mount is out. I’ve replaced him with Tottenham’s favorite Heung-Min Son.

I still don’t feel great about the team. But I do feel good. Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo have a good matchup, as do the West Ham attackers. My back line is always capable of points.

I really am unsure about my captain pick. Son was my first instinct, but I think I’m going to go with João Cancelo instead. There’s a strong chance of a clean sheet as City continue to roll, plus he gets forward a lot and could add attacking returns.

I’m still tinkering though, and I’ll be checking injuries before making any further moves.

Fantrax

If my FPL team wasn’t good, my Fantrax was just bad. Only three players scored double digits, and Emmanuel Dennis canceled out the meager points scored by my front line and Coutinho. What a wreck.

I’ve dropped all the way to 38, which is the worst I’ve been ranked in years.

What’s Next

But it’s a new week and a new lineup. I’ve made six changes for now.

The cheap prices of Kieran Trippier and Phillip Coutinho free up budget to give me some options. I’m spending money on the backline City players which I don’t normally do, and Silva and KDB provide chances for big points against Brentford.

I don’t love having two Newcastle players. However, Trippier has started off well, and Martin Dubravka makes saves — sometimes many. Newcastle added some players, including a virtual overhaul of their back four, so they could be a different team. Maybe.

Harry Kane comes in as my third forward.

Dele Alli is currently a placeholder. He could play in an advanced role under Frank Lampard, and he will be playing to impress. But I’m just not quite convinced, and there are a few other options.

Overall, I like the matchups and feel like my squad is pretty solid. But... I said that last week too.

