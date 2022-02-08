EPL GW-24 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

The Premier League is finally back. Two weeks without Premier League football feels like a month when one factors in the impact of FPL on our weekends too. Even though we had the highly impressive AFCON tournament and some international fixtures going on, nothing really beats the feeling the Premier League brings.

With majority of Premier League Afcon participants back, and after two weeks’ break for players to re-energize, we expect to have an uninterrupted Premier League game-week for the first time in a long time. However, it is imperative FPL managers remain cautious by waiting for as long as possible before committing transfers.

Fantrax managers can rejoice that all six of Tuesday’s lineups should be confirmed before their deadline, but the Burnley and Man United lineups will be a near thing — They come out 15 minutes later than the others, so they might be visible for only about 15 minutes at the death. What fun!

Tuesday, Feb 8

West Ham vs Watford

West Ham is eager to get back in the top four hunt by welcoming Watford to London Stadium in the GW-24 curtain raiser. The Hammers have faltered in recent weeks, losing their last two games against Leeds and Man United. They’ll have the chance to call on winger Sadio Benrahma who returned from Afcon early after former champions Algeria failed to make it past the group stages. Watford will be confident coming into this fixture after securing a first clean sheet of the season in the last match. That match happened to be new manager Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge since replacing Claudio Ranieri.

Injuries and suspensions

West Ham will be without the services of Manuel Lanzini who picked up a calf injury; Watford has no new injury problems.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Newcastle vs Everton

Premier League big-spenders Newcastle hopes to kick on from victory against Leeds by getting the better of Frank Lampard’s Everton at St James Park this weekend. The Magpies spent an eye-opening 91m in the January transfer window to secure the signatures of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Target in a bid to secure Premier League status for another season. Everton on the other hand has changed managers in a bid to reverse course. The club also brought in Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek in to give Frank Lampard greater depth in the middle of the field. The Toffees have lost their last three Premier League games.

Injuries and suspensions

Callum Wilson remains out for Newcastle while Calvert-Lewin is a doubt for Everton. Long term absentees Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Ben Godfrey and Abdoulaye Doucoure remain out.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Burnley vs Man United

Bottom club Burnley is looking for just a second win of the season as fourth-place Man United visits Turf Moor on Tuesday. Burnley who bought Netherlands’ international Wout Weghorst to replace former striker Chris Wood hasn’t won in five league games. Man United suffered a disappointing FA Cup exit to second division side Middlebrough over the weekend. The Red Devils will be eager to bounce back with a win and also tighten their grip on the fourth position by making it three wins out of three on Tuesday.

Injuries and suspensions

Ashley Barnes and Charley Taylor are both doubts for this fixture. Victor Lindelof is also a doubt for Man United

Prediction: 0-2

Wednesday, Jan 9

Norwich vs Crystal Palace

Dean Smith has overseen an upturn in form that has lifted Norwich out of the bottom three for the first time this season. The Canaries have won their last two league games, defeating Watford and Everton. Despite surprisingly failing to make any January signings, Dean Smith seems to finally have sorted the Canaries. Patrick Viera’s Palace will be able to call on the services of key men Wilfred Zaha and Chief Kouyate after Sunday’s Afcon final. The Eagles have struggled in the absence of both players, failing to win any of their last three.

Injuries and suspensions

Norwich and Crystal Palace have no new injury problems

Prediction: 2-2

~

Man City vs Brentford

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens failed to win a Premier League match for the first time in 13 game-weeks when Southampton held them to a 1-1 draw last time out. The 12-match winning streak saw them leapfrog Liverpool and Chelsea into the first position. They come into this fixture as massive favorites, so anything less than a win would be a huge disappointment. Brentford has failed to build on an impressive start to the season. The Bees have struggled to score goals as easily as they did earlier in the season, striker Toney struggling for form and confidence. They’ve failed to pick up a point in their last five games.

Injuries and suspensions

Gabriel Jesus is a doubt for Man City with niggles while Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Christian Eriksen are all doubts for Brentford.

Prediction: 5-0

~

Tottenham vs Southampton

Antonio Conte’s Spurs have had a very busy January transfer window that has seen them ship out a number of players while also bringing in replacements. Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski have been brought in from Juventus in a bid to help the club’s tilt toward Champions League places. Spurs have won two of their last three games to remain 7th. Southampton has been impressive in recent weeks, most notably holding big boys Man City and Leicester to draws. The Saints have only lost one in their last four.

Injuries and suspensions

Japhet Tanganga is out for Tottenham. Southampton will be without the services of Alex McCarthy and Armando Broja.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Aston Villa vs Leeds

Steven Gerrard has managed a turnaround at Villa that has seen the club rise to 11th in the table. The Villans have also bolstered their options all over the pitch in the January transfer window with the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Calum Chambers and Robin Olsen. Coutinho has been particularly impressive since his arrival, grabbing a goal and an assist from the bench in his debut. Leeds fell to a surprising defeat at home against Newcastle in GW-23. The Peacocks have endured a topsy turvy season that has suffered from injuries to key players and inconsistent performances. As one of the teams most hit by injuries, Leeds’ decision not to strengthen during the January transfer window is baffling. Leeds has won two of the last three fixtures.

Injuries and suspensions

Leon Bailey is a doubt for Villa; Leeds remains without Liam Cooper, Kalvin Philips, Sam Greenwood and Patrick Bamford.

Prediction: 1-1

Thursday, Feb 10

Wolves vs Arsenal

Jose Sa has solidified one of the Premier League meanest defenses to help Wolves climb up the table. Only Pep Guardiola’s Man City has conceded fewer goals than Wolves this season. Their record of only 19 goals scored also shows that they hardly need more than a goal or two to win matches. Wolves have won their last three matches to climb to 8th in the table. Arsenal’s inconsistency has dogged them all season as the Gunners have variously flirted with the beautiful and ugly. Their decision to also weaken their squad without bringing in replacements might also come back to bite them.

Injuries and suspensions

Arsenal will be without the services of Takehiro Tomiyasu who has a calf problem, while Pedro Neto and Hee-Chang Hwang remain out for Wolves.

Prediction: 1-0

~

Liverpool vs Leicester

A lot of attention will be on whether Afcon finalists Sadio Mane and Mo Salah will be fit enough to feature when the Reds welcome the Foxes to Anfield on Thursday. The Reds have performed admirably in the absence of two of their most productive players, winning four of the five games played without them in all competitions. Leicester will still be reeling from an embarrassing FA cup exit to Championship side Nottingham Forest. The FA Cup defending champions were left red-faced by a 4-1 defeat. Leicester has failed to win either of the last two League games.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Joe Gomez are all doubts for Liverpool. Leicester will also be without Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Jamie Vardy and Ryan Bertrand.

Prediction: 3-2

Please add your thoughts questions! How are your teams shaping up? What late news have you seen? Please join us in the comments below!

~