DGW-29 FPL Player Picks

Round 29 bring us yet another double game-week, this time with two bites of the cherry in store for Arsenal (LEI, LIV), Brighton (LIV, TOT), Everton (WOL, NEW), Liverpool (bha, ars), Newcastle (che, eve), and Tottenham (mun, bha).

As usual, players poised to play twice are the most attractive transfer options in a double game-week. Below you’ll find my best ideas for the players to choose.

Goalkeepers

Alisson (£6.0, BHA v LIV, ARS v LIV): Alisson has the best fixtures of all the double game-week keepers. Only three teams have scored fewer goals than Brighton, and Arsenal’s recent increase in goal production can be attributed at least in part to easy fixtures. Meanwhile, Liverpool ranks second-best in the Prem for goals conceded.

~

Hugo Lloris (£5.4, MUN v TOT, BHA v TOT): Lloris has two shutouts on the trot, and faces an erratic United in addition to the anemic Seagulls.

Defenders

Kieran Tierney (£5.1, ARS v LEI, ARS v LIV): A clean sheet vs Liverpool might be too much to hope for, but Tierney’s attacking potential offers a second route for points across his two matches.

~

Matt Doherty (£4.7, MUN v TOT, BHA v TOT): With one goal, two clean sheets, and three assists in his last three games, Doherty’s torrid form should make it difficult for Antonio Conte to leave him out of the lineup.

On the opposite flank, Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3, MUN v TOT, BHA v TOT) also seems to have displaced his competition, with Conte praising his performances and saying that Sergio Reguilon “has to fight to play.” Be sure to monitor Sessegnon’s injury status as he was withdrawn with a muscle issue at halftime on Monday.

~

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3), Andrew Robertson (£7.2), Virgil van Dijk (£6.7), Joel Matip (£4.9). Buy whichever you can afford. Hell, buy as many as you can afford. Clean sheets are definitely on the table against clubs such as Brighton and Arsenal, and the first three guys offer legitimate attacking threat as well.

~

Fabian Schär (£4.3, CHE v NEW, EVE v NEW): He notched a goal in his last game and an assist in the one before that, and the prospects for a clean sheet against Everton are solid. He’s cheap too.

~

Midfielders

Heung-Min Son (£10.8, MUN v TOT, BHA v TOT): With five attacking returns in his last six games, Son’s form is almost irresistible. The only sticking point is his price.

If that’s a problem for your budget, then instead look at Dejan Kulusevski (£6.1). Since being handed his first start five games ago, the Swedish loanee has amassed two goals and three assists. He’s making a strong case to win the “best January transfer” award for 2022.

~

Mo Salah (£13.2, BHA v LIV, ARS v LIV): He costs a pretty penny now, but there’s a reason for that. The Egyptian is on a record-setting FPL pace this season, clearing 200 points by game-week 26. Only the brave will dare to go without him this week, and he’s virtually certain to be the most popular choice for the armband.

Sadio Mané (£11.7) is an excellent alternative if you can’t quite stretch to Salah’s price, of course.

~

Ryan Fraser (£5.3, CHE v NEW, EVE v NEW): Fraser has a goal and two assists in his last two games. His price and productivity make him the pick of Newcastle’s midfield litter, but he has a muscle injury that could make him a doubt at least for the Chelsea match. If it looks like he won’t start, then Joe Willock (£5.8) is your fall-back. He loves to shoot and won’t break the bank.

~

Bukayo Saka (£6.5, ARS v LEI, ARS v LIV): He’s nailed-on and is the most reliable source of points in Arsenal’s midfield. Liverpool will be tough, but Leicester has conceded 43 goals this season.

Forward

Harry Kane (£12.3, MUN v TOT, BHA v TOT): An in-form Harry Kane is a sight to behold, and lately he’s been in full song: He has racked up five goals and an assist over his last four games. He’s Tottenham’s penalty-taker too, which I like in a double game-week.

~

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3, ARS v LEI, ARS v LIV): The departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to have been a tonic for Lacazette. He has registered attacking returns in four straight games.

~

Armando Broja (£5.5, SOU v WAT): I don’t really love many GW-29 forwards outside of Kane and Lacazette, but if you need someone to round out your front three, or an enabler to free up funds for a more expensive purchase, then Broja fits the bill. The price is right and the fixture is favorable.

~

Stats and info for this article were sourced from fantasy.premierleague.com, fantrax.com, en.widipedia.org, and fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Are you piling into double-gamers for Round 29, or are you taking a more judicious approach to your transfers? Which single-gamers do you think will do well? Which double-gamers do you think will flop? Take our poll, and then please share your thoughts in the Comments.