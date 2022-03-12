EPL DGW-29 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

We are back with another DGW as we enter the final third of the 2021-22 campaign.

GW-29 presents six teams enjoying double fixtures:

Arsenal

Brighton

Everton

Liverpool

Newcastle

Tottenham

However, it is important to note that four of these teams blank in GW-30, so fantasy managers, especially in FPL, need to step cautiously when picking players.

Let’s head over and check out the team news, form, and predictions for DGW-29:

Saturday, 12 March

Brighton v Liverpool

Brighton suffering a dip in form, losing four consecutive games. On the other hand, Liverpool is shining, performing at the top-level at the right time, so are eyeing a third straight away-win. The Reds will look to keep the pressure on title rival Man City.

Team news:

Brighton: Adam Webster (Groin Injury), Tudor Baluta (Ankle Injury) and Enock Mwepu (Hamstring Injury) will be missing for Brighton gaffer Graham Potter.

Liverpool: No injuries

Prediction: 0 – 2

Brentford v Burnley

The two bottom sides of the table have a lot to play for at this stage of the season. Brentford got a much-needed win against Norwich, putting an end to an eight-game winless run. Burnley aims to make amends for back-to-back losses to Leicester and Chelsea.

Team news:

Brentford: No injuries

Burnley: No injuries

Prediction: 2 – 1

Man United v Tottenham

After a tough 4-1 loss to Manchester rival Man City, the Red Devils must bounce back if they want any hope to reach the fourth position. The case is similar for Spurs fighting for a Champions League berth, but one never knows what Antonio Conte’s team may deliver.

Team news:

Man United: Luke Shaw (Corona virus) will miss out.

Spurs: Japhet Tanganga (Knee Injury) and Oliver Skipp (Groin Injury) miss out here.

Prediction: 0 – 1

Sunday, 13 March

Chelsea v Newcastle

Chelsea hopes to win again after a 1-3 midweek success versus Norwich, not been beaten in the league by Newcastle in their previous three meetings. Newcastle is doing a great job lately, also undefeated in four away matches.

Team news:

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell (Ruptured cruciate ligament) misses out.

Newcastle: Joelinton (Knock), Isaac Hayden (Knee Surgery), Kieran Trippier (Metatarsal Fracture), Callum Wilson (Calf Injury) and Allan Saint-Maximin (Ill) won’t be on the team sheet.

Prediction: 2 – 1

Everton v Wolves

Recent Everton games have shown one major common factor: too many results with a nil in them. Frank Lampard’s men look to bounce back after a 5-0 loss to Tottenham. Wolves are back to winning ways and confidence after a 4-0 win over Watford in their last game. Everton is under massive pressure to deliver three points to stay out of the relegation zone.

Team news:

Everton: Fabian Delph (Unknown Injury), Yerry Mina (Thigh Problems) and Tom Davies (Knee Injury) will not be able to play.

Wolves: Matija Sarkic (Shoulder Injury) won’t be playing

Prediction: 0 – 1

Leeds v Norwich

Both teams suffered defeat last week and look to the other as an opportunity during this critical time of the campaign. Both are suffering a dip in form and desperately looking to get something concrete in terms of points out of this fixture.

Team news:

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips (Hamstring Injury) is out of contention.

Norwich: Adam Idah (Knee Injury) won’t be playing.

Prediction: 1 – 1

Southampton v Watford

Southampton suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Newcastle last week, but Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team has been performing well enough on the pitch, having scored nine times in their past half-dozen outings. Watford has won just once in the previous six, starved for goals in that span, scoring only four.

Team news:

Southampton: Alex McCarthy (Thigh Problems), Nathan Tella (Groin Injury) and Lyanco (Hamstring Injury) are unavailable.

Watford: Kwadwo Baah (Ankle Fracture) and Peter Etebo (Knee Injury) are out.

Prediction: 2 – 1

West Ham v Aston Villa

West Ham hopes for a better result than the midweek 1-0 Europa League loss against Sevilla. The Hammers have been scored against in five of their previous six clashes, leaking eight goals on the way. Aston Villa is in tremendous form, enjoying a 3-0 win against Leeds to cap GW-28. However, Villa has not won against West Ham in away from home in their last six tries.

Team news:

West Ham: Angelo Ogbonna (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) is out of contention.

Aston Villa: Marvelous Nakamba (Knee Injury) won’t be playing.

Prediction: 1 – 2

Arsenal v Leicester

The high-flying Gunners are on a four-match winning run and look like the favorites against the Foxes. Leicester goes into this encounter following a 2-0 Conference League win vs Rennes midweek. However, the Foxes have not lost at Arsenal in their last two league visits.

Team news:

Arsenal: Takehiro Tomiyasu has yet to return to first-team training.

Leicester: Wesley Fofana (Fibula Fracture) and Jonny Evans (Hamstring Injury) will not be playing.

Prediction: 1 – 1

Monday, 14 March

Crystal Palace v Man City

Crystal Palace hopes for a repeat of their last result, a 0-2 victory vs Wolves. Patrick Viera’s side has won three of six but host the team sitting in first place. There is no stopping the Citizens with their world-class performances. Pep Guardiola’s men have not been defeated at Crystal Palace in their last six visits.

Team news:

Crystal Palace: No injury

Man City: Rúben Dias (Unknown Injury) won’t be playing.

Prediction: 0 – 3

Wednesday, 16 March

Brighton v Tottenham

This fixture revolves around which team is hungry for three points on the day, but Brighton may play into the hands of Spurs who are great at counter-attacking football. With Harry Kane and Heung-min Son getting back to their best-form, the Seagulls’ back line may face difficulty defending the dynamic duo.

Prediction: 1 — 3

Arsenal v Liverpool

Both teams have tons to play for. One is looking to secure a Champions League place, and the latter is clawing back into the title-race at crunch time. Both are in top-form, but it’s the quality of players and coaches that may take over, which is why Liverpool is the heavy favorite at the Emirates Stadium.

Prediction: 1 – 2

Thursday, 19 March

Everton v Newcastle

Everton and Newcastle are teams that are looking to stay away from the relegation zone, so the stakes are high here. Newcastle is on a great run, but it’s the opposite for Frank Lampard’s squad who have a difficult set of games coming.

Prediction: 1 – 1

Warning: After that Thursday match, we have a minimum turn-around to a Friday deadline for GW-30 and its many blanks. Be ready!

[Stats and info referenced in this article were sourced from football.fantasy.community and fantasy.premierleague.com.]

Please add your thoughts questions! What are your predictions for this game-week? Who are you planning to captain? Which players do you think can shine during the DGW? How are your teams shaping up? What late news have you seen? Please join us in the comments below!

