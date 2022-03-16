EPL GW-30 FPL Player Picks

GW-30 brings FPL managers a blank-filled game-week off the back of an interesting double game-week. GW-30 is also the last round of fixtures before an international break, meaning a lull is on the horizon for FPL managers.

Only four fixtures will be played this game-week, which means managers have limited options (eight teams) to pick from. This might be a good week to use a free-hit chip to take full advantage of limited player picks, though there is an argument that FH chips are best used in max weeks (DGWs). However, managers should also keep in mind upcoming DGW-33, which will see at least 10 clubs play twice.

Keepers

Jose Sa (£5.3m Wolves vs Leeds)

Sa earned his second straight clean sheet when Wolves secured a 1-nil victory over Everton at the Goodison Park. The Portuguese has bounced back from a run of four straight matches without clean sheet by helping his defense whenever he is challenged.

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m Aston Villa vs Arsenal)

When the Gunners travel to Aston Villa, Ramsdale will be eager to makeup for his error against Liverpool. Doing so would clinch his 14th clean sheet. The goalminder has been a revelation for the Gunners this season, making the 30m the Gunners paid for him look like a bargain.

Defenders

Calum Chambers (£4.2m Aston Villa vs Arsenal)

Chambers has been impressive since being drafted into Villa’s back line ahead of Emery Konsa. The former Gunner has been both impressive in his own half and instrumental in the opponents’ half. He gathered a season-high 14 points in GW-28, and he’ll surely be motivated against his former employers this weekend.

Daniel Amartey (£3.9m Leicester vs Brentford)

Despite struggling for clean sheets all season, Leicester’s lower-half opponent sees Amartey make our player picks for the week. At a relatively cheap price of 3.9m, Amartey is a cheap option to own a Leicester defensive asset.

Matt Doherty (£4.8m Tottenham vs West Ham)

Not as impressive as in previous matches, Doherty still gave a decent account of himself in the 3-2 loss to Man United. With two clean sheets, a goal and three assists in his last three games, Doherty looks good this game-week.

Midfielders

Raphinha (£6.5m Wolves vs Leeds)

Leeds travels to Wolverhampton to face one of the Premier League’s best defenses. Only two teams (Man City and Chelsea) have conceded fewer than Wolves’ 23 goals in the league this season. Raphinha has been the major source of hope for a struggling Leeds side this season, so if the Peacocks break the Wolves back line, Raphinha would have to conjure up some magic.

Philippe Coutinho (7.5m Aston Villa vs Arsenal)

Two goals plus an assist in his last three fixtures makes Coutinho an easy pick this week. Coutinho is enjoying a rebirth since moving to Villa from Barcelona. If the Villans are to break through the resilient Arsenal back line, you should expect Coutinho to be involved.

Jacob Ramsey (4.8m Aston Villa vs Arsenal)

Ramsey scored the consolation goal for Aston Villa at top-four hopeful West Ham last weekend. That was his sixth this season, a huge upgrade from zero last season. Priced at just 4.8m, Ramsey seems like an excellent choice. His ability to drive into the box undetected makes him a huge goal threat in every game.

Bukayo Saka (6.6m Aston Villa vs Arsenal)

Saka has been one of the Gunners’ driving forces this season alongside youngsters Smith Rowe, Martinelli and Odegaard. The winger has had a hand in eight goals plus five assists, so it would be unwise to bet against him adding to the tally on Saturday.

Harvey Barnes (6.5m Leicester vs Brentford)

Lack of clarity on which Leicester strikers will start, backing Barnes who has a goal and an assist might be the best move. Brentford isn’t known for defensive strength (anymore), so adding a Leicester attacker to your FPL team might be a masterstroke.

Dejan Kulusevski (6.2m Tottenham vs West Ham)

Kulusevski has hit the ground running since his 18-month loan move from Juventus. The Swedish international has enjoyed greater returns since he arrived than his highly owned teammate Son. He is also on a run of four straight games with attacking returns. With 29 points gathered in just seven weeks, Kulusevski looks like a decent investment.

Strikers

Raul Jimenez (7.6m Wolves vs Leeds)

While Jimenez haven’t been as impressive in recent weeks, a fixture against a Leeds side who has failed to sort out their defense all season seems like an interesting fixture. Jiminez remains Wolves top scorer this season and seems likely to take advantage of a leaky Wolves defence.

Alexandre Lacazette (8.4m Aston Villa vs Arsenal)

Lacazette has stepped up his performances since Aubameyang went to Barcelona. Greater assurance of his place in the team seems to have given the Gunners captain the confidence to become more instrumental in front of goal. Lacazette’s impressive form has seen him contribute a goal or assist in five of the Gunners last six games.

Ivan Toney (6.6m Leicester vs Brentford)

Toney has gathered 29 points in his last two fixtures. That’s more than any other score gathered in the last two game weeks. Brentford travels to Leicester where the Foxes have struggled to manage clean sheet all season.

Harry Kane (12.4m Tottenham vs West Ham)

Kane continued his impressive run by notching the second goal to seal victory against Palace on Wednesday. Kane has returned to form at the business end of the season. After struggling in front of goal at the beginning of the season, the England captain has scored seven goals and an assist in his last six appearances.

Stats and info referenced in this article were sourced from fantasy.premierleague.com and squawka.com

What do you think of our picks this week? Any budget player you think will shine over the weekend? Whom are you planning to captain? Will you be making use of a chip? Who will be a hit or a miss? Which player do you think I missed? Please let us know in the comments below!

