Fantrax EPL GW-30 Player Picks (FRIDAY Deadline!)

With only eight teams playing this week, your options are limited. But there are still choices to be made.

I’m considering five midfielders.

I’m worried about my keeper choices again. I’ve been struggling throughout the season.

Prices are pre-update. BTW, because of the deadline squeeze, the salary update will be at 18:00 Pacific Thursday night (01:00 Friday GMT).

There is a Friday match, so get your lineups in on time! We will see the Wolves vs Leeds confirmed lineups on Friday before making any final decisions.

Goalkeepers

Illan Meslier (WOL vs LEE, $7.92)

He’s the cheapest of the starter options for the week. Leeds got a first win under new manager Jesse Marsch. Sure it was against Norwich, but the team played with energy. Wolves are inconsistent upfront, and there are saves to be made.

David Raya Martin (LEI vs BRE, $10.94)

He is making saves. Lots of them sometimes. Leicester is without Jamie Vardy still too. So Raya’s not cheap, but he may be worth the extra.

Defenders

Cedric Soares (AST vs ARS, $2.53)

He’s still dirt cheap but returning high value. He’s getting forward too. I like Kieran Tierney a little better, but he’s much pricier. Despite the loss to rampant Liverpool, Arsenal has been playing well and should be favored over Aston Villa.

Matt Doherty (TOT vs WHU, $4.83)

The right-back is getting forward a lot. His last two games were disappointing, but for that re-introductory price and for the chance at a big game, I’m still looking his way.

Jonny (WOL vs LEE, $1.15)

Jonny is a cheap way into the Wolves lineup (if you so desire). He has a tendency to find himself in forward positions. Wolves have two straight clean sheets. Leeds scored two last game after going four without a goal.

Calum Chambers (AST vs ARS, $3.35)

Chambers has found his way into the Villa starting lineup. He’s putting up some points too. He won’t be in many lineups, and I’m most likely not spending big in the back, so he’s another option.

Midfielders

Philippe Coutinho (AST vs ARS, $5.62)

In his last three home games he has two goals and three assists. As active as he is, he’s worth the modest price.

Raphinha (WOL vs LEE, $14.66)

The Brazilian had the assist to win Leeds the game. He hit the cross bar twice as well. He’s expensive but good for points even against a solid Wolves defense.

Christian Eriksen (LEI vs BRE, $1.00)

The Dane is back and as cheap as they come, and I’m thinking he could be worth holding for a bit. He’s involved and taking set pieces (and good ones). Brentford can score, and Leicester’s defense has been less than stellar recently.

Son Heung-Min (TOT vs WHU, $18.20)

After two forgettable games (which should reduce his price in the recalc), I think Son is due. Tottenham is still scoring goals, and I don’t think he blanks (goals and assists) in a third straight. Dejan Kulusevski is most likely in my lineup too.

Forwards

Harry Kane (TOT vs WHU, $15.51)

He’s expensive, but he has scored in four straight, seven in his last six. In such an anemic game-week full of blanks, I’m not sure how you can keep that kind of form out of your squad, even against a top-4 challenger like West Ham. Save your money elsewhere.

Raul Jimenez (WOL vs LEE, $7.20)

I’m not convinced that Leeds can keep clean sheets yet. Can the Mexican striker benefit? I’m willing to risk $7.20 to find out.

Ivan Toney (LEI vs BRE, $13.57)

Toney scored both goals and is on PKs. Eriksen is providing a new creative force for the Bees. I’m just not sure what to expect from Leicester any more.

Are you holding onto any blanks at discount? Which matchup do you think most worth investment? Who else are you considering? Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments!

