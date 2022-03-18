EPL GW-30 FRIDAY Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

We face quite possibly the last blank game-week of the season. Just eight teams feature this time around. This comes with news of a small DGW-31 and a bumper DGW-33! In the lead up to this game-week, we’ve had some teams double in the league in addition to European fixtures.

Friday, Feb 25

Wolves vs Leeds

Hwang is the only fresh injury concern for Wolves; coming off early last time with a back complaint, he will face a late fitness test. Semedo, Hoever and Neto remain out. Leeds should be boosted by Bamford becoming available once more after managing a half last time out. Fellow forwards Rodrigo and Gelhardt have slight knocks but hope to be available for this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Saturday, Feb 26

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Digne is the only new injury concern, looking to miss this one after picking up a hamstring injury in the loss to West Ham. Arsenal’s fine form was disrupted in the loss to Liverpool on Wednesday. However they are in good shape — Tomiyasu is the only doubt, the Japanese international out a while with a calf injury.

Prediction: 1-2

Leicester vs Brentford

Talisman Vardy remains out till April, as do defenders Castagne and Evans. Brentford has been picking up a bit lately, helped by having a fully fit squad including #1 Raya and “new-boy” Eriksen. Midfielder, Dasilva is the only absentee due to suspension.

Prediction: 1-1

Sunday, Feb 27

Tottenham vs West Ham

We finish with a tasty London derby having European qualification spice added. Spurs are in good shape and decent form though Tanganga, Sessegnon and Skipp remain sidelined. The Hammers are without Bowen, Ogbonna and Coufal and hope they have not picked up any other injuries from their Europa League extra-time win on Thursday. However, many starters went 115+ minutes, so the visitors could run out some deputies on Sunday.

Prediction: 2-1

What plans do you have in place for this week of blanks? Please join us in our FPL & Fantrax virtual pub comment section as we face our deadlines, post the lineups, share late-breaking news, and then chat live while the games play out in GW-30!

