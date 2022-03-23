Best FPL Goalkeepers for the Run-in

With time to kill during the first international break in a while, NMA is taking a look at the most-viable fantasy players to have for the remainder of the season. Today we begin at goalkeeper, a key position in which transfers are not typically prioritised. It’s worth keeping in mind that some have as many as three games in hand, which will be a key factor in selection, especially as we approach yet more DGWs.

Bargain

Kasper Schmeichel (LEI, £4.8)

Leicester has played the joint-least number of games in the league so far (27) sharing this with Burnley and Everton. Since goalkeeper isn’t a position that fantasy managers want to change very often, these three teams offer an advantage for the whole run-in, and Schmeichel is the cheapest starter among them. Leicester’s defense may have struggled earlier in the season, but firmness has been looking better recently with two clean-sheets in the last four matches. During this time, Schmeichel has made plenty of saves, so he has racked up extra points. He also picked up three bonus points in the 1-0 win over Leeds a few weeks back. Leicester has some plum fixtures coming up against a host of bottom-half teams. Schmeichel is also boosted because Leicester’s defensive injuries appear to be behind them.

Mid-Range

Hugo Lloris (TOT, £5.4)

Tottenham has picked up some good form at precisely the right time. Conte’s management seems to be gaining traction. The more Kane and Co are firing up top, the more likely Lloris looks good value for a clean-sheet. Spurs are well in the race for the top four, and they have no other competitions to distract them. Lloris has three clean-sheets in his last five games. He has fairly low ownership (7.9%) and is reasonably priced (£5.4). Spurs face mostly bottom-half teams for the remainder of the season, with the North London derby and Liverpool their only games against top-6 sides.

~

Nick Pope (BUR, £5.4)

The Clarets have been inconsistent this season, but have improved in recent times and still have 13 games left to play in the league (Aston Villa yet to be rescheduled). The hardest game will be next with Man City at home, otherwise Burnley has some decent fixtures, including three huge games against direct relegation rivals. What’s impressive is that Pope has the highest points so far out of any Burnley asset, which means he’s good value for save points with the addition of some future opportunities to register clean-sheets. He’s very much a differential at under 4% ownership.

Premium

Edouard Mendy (CHE, £6.1)

Mendy may have missed four games this season, but he has still picked up an impressive 11 clean-sheets, including three of his last four, a man very much in form. Chelsea does boast a strong record at the back, conceding just 19 goals this season, second only to Man City (18), which is why Mendy is a premium pick at £6.1. Chelsea has favorable fixtures, with two top-6 teams left to play and five teams in the bottom-half. The other games against top half opposition are teams who have been in poorer form (Wolves, West Ham).

Who is your current goalkeeper in FPL? Are you considering one of our selections? Please let us know your thoughts in your comments below!

~

Poll Who is the best FPL goalkeeper to own for the rest of the season? Kasper Schmeichel

Hugo Lloris

Nick Pope

Edouard Mendy

Other, specify in Comments vote view results 25% Kasper Schmeichel (1 vote)

0% Hugo Lloris (0 votes)

50% Nick Pope (2 votes)

0% Edouard Mendy (0 votes)

25% Other, specify in Comments (1 vote) 4 votes total Vote Now

~